Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Pic of Pregnant Girlfriend With His Kids
What a sweet family!
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a beautiful photo of his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, holding his twins, reportedly named Mateo and Eva, alongside his oldest son, Cristiano Jr., enjoying a peaceful sunset in the park.
"Picture of the day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Ronaldo wrote in the caption.
The Portuguese player's girlfriend is pregnant with the couple's first child. In August, Rodriguez opened up to Hola! magazine about becoming a first-time mom.
RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Debuts Baby Bump -- See the Pic!
"I am very family-oriented and I love kids," the 23-year-old model confessed.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez confirmed their relationship in January when they walked the Best FIFA Football Awards red carpet together.
After their pregnancy announcement in July, Spanish newspaper El Mundo asked the Real Madrid player if he was happy about having a fourth baby on the way. "Yes, very," Ronaldo replied.
RELATED: Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Father of Twins -- See the Sweet Photo
As for the twins, who are around 4 months old, Ronaldo described them as "precious" and said he's "in love" with them.
For more celebs who have welcomed twins, watch the video below!