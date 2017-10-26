Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches His Adorable Kids How to 'Become No. 1' In Sweet Pic
Cristiano Ronaldo trains hard to be the best!
On Wednesday, the 32-year-old soccer superstar shared a sweet message on Instagram about teaching his children that in order to succeed, one must put in the effort.
"Teaching my two children that talent, work and dedication are the only way to become No. 1," Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese alongside a pic of himself working out while his 7-year-old son, Cristiano, holds his 3-month-old little brother.
Ronaldo is also dad to a 3-month-old twin girl and is currently expecting his fourth child, his first with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Earlier this week, the model shared an adorable picture of her with Ronaldo's twins.
She also expressed how much she loves her family in another post shared on Oct. 16. "There aren't enough words, I love you," she wrote in Spanish.
In July, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo asked the Real Madrid player if he was happy about having a fourth baby on the way.
"Yes, very," Ronaldo replied. As for the twins, Ronaldo described them as "precious" and said he's "in love" with them.
