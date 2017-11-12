Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Fourth Child, Daughter Alana Martina
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, are officially parents to their new baby girl, Alana Martina.
On Sunday, the 32-year-old soccer superstar tweeted a pic from the hospital of Rodriguez lying in bed with their new baby, as he and his 7-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., smile proudly.
"Alana Martina was just born!" Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese. "Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"
This is Ronaldo's first child with 22-year-old Rodriguez. Alana Martina's siblings also include fraternal twins -- a daughter reportedly named Eva Maria and a son reportedly named Mateo -- whom Ronaldo welcomed via surrogate back in June.
