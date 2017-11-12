Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Fourth Child, Daughter Alana Martina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, are officially parents to their new baby girl, Alana Martina.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old soccer superstar tweeted a pic from the hospital of Rodriguez lying in bed with their new baby, as he and his 7-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., smile proudly.

"Alana Martina was just born!" Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese. "Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"