Cutest Couples at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards

Love was in the air at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards!

Dressing to impress, couples made the annual music ceremony into a fun and elegant date night and cheered on their significant others, whether they were nominated, performing or presenting.

Smiling wide and strutting down the red carpet was a pregnant Chrissy Teigen in a shimmering silver sequin Yanina Couture gown and hubby John Legend. The two had been celebrating all weekend, attending GRAMMYs Salute to Icons honoring JAY-Z the night before.

A blue-haired Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg gushed about each other before the ceremony.

"Damn, I'm a lucky man," Wahlberg told ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet about what he said when he saw his wife walk out. "I'm the lucky one," McCarthy chimed in.

Another stunning couple was Jessica Seinfeld happily supporting her GRAMMY-nominated husband, Jerry Seinfeld, and Thomas Rhett and his stunning wife, Lauren Akins, who couldn't get enough of each other as they posed for the cameras.

Once inside, there were also plenty of other pairs who looked extra lovely, including Beyonce and JAY-Z, who opted for a family night and brought their daughter, Blue Ivy.

For more stunning couples at the 2018 GRAMMYs, click through the gallery below.

