CW Orders Pilot for 'Rosewell' Reboot

Roswell might be coming back -- with a timely twist.

The popular drama has been given the reboot treatment and a pilot order at the CW, ET confirms. The original series -- which ran from 1999 to 2002 and starred Shiri Appleby, Katherine Heigl, Jason Behr, Brendan Fehr, Majandra Delfino, Colin Hanks and Nick Wechsler -- focused on aliens in Rosewell, New Mexico. The reboot, executive produced and written by The Originals' Carina MacKenzie, will tackle issues of immigration.

"After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life," reads the show's logline. "She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance."

The Roswell reboot brings the CW's pilot order to nine this year, including Wayward Sisters,Charmed and Dead Inside.

In The Dark: "A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only 'witness' to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind- the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents."

Skinny Dip: "Based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen. After her husband tries to kill her on what she thought was a romantic cruise to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, a woman teams with a jaded ex-cop to exact her own twisted brand of revenge on her cheating spouse, and winds up uncovering a wider conspiracy in the process."

Playing Dead: "A dysfunctional family dramedy about a mortician and his son whose lives are turned upside down when the woman who abandoned them 15 years ago returns and asks them to fake her death."

The End of the World As We Know It: "When a prison spaceship carrying the universe's most deadly aliens crashes in Southern California, two young women with bigger dreams than working at a kids' pizza place in The Valley are recruited by a space cop to hunt down the escaped criminals, who have camouflaged themselves as eccentric Angelenos." Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars and iZombie) serves as the EP.

Spencer: "When a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide." The show is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger, and produced by Greg Berlanti.

