Cynthia Bailey on Her Vow to Stay Single for a Year -- and Why Her Ex-Husband Is Still in Her Life (Exclusive)

Cynthia Bailey is starting over at 50.

“I feel like I’m 50, I feel like I’m fabulous [and] I feel like I can just do whatever I want to do,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares with ET. “I’m being super selfish and greedy with Cynthia for the first time in a long time.”

The reality star finalized her divorce from her husband of seven years, Peter Thomas, earlier this year, so season 10 of RHOA was the first season she filmed single.

“I wanted to stay single for a year,” she shares. “I probably have about four more months to go … I don't want to be exclusive with anyone right now, however if it happens, it happens. But for now, you know, I'm just kind of dating a couple guys.”

“I just got divorced!” she adds. “I really wanted to play the field a little bit … I’m dating, and dating implies, like more than one person. I’m seeing [a] nice, handsome gentleman … in Atlanta. He definitely has home court advantage, ‘cause that’s where I live. So, I get to see him a lot. And I’m also dating someone here [in Los Angeles].”

The two men know about each other -- and know that they’re potentially not the only competition for Cynthia’s affection. The model is also on the elite dating app Raya, an invite-only site frequented by celebrities.