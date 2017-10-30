Daisy Ridley Gets Real About 'Star Wars' Pressure: 'My Head Was So F***ed After the First One'

Daisy Ridley is getting candid about the pressure of being a part of the Star Wars film franchise.

The 25-year-old English star covers the latest issue of V Magazine and tells the publication that she felt “f***ed” following her debut as Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I had no sense of what I was getting into. No sense of what was really going to happen,” she reflects. “My head was so f***ed after the first one came out.”

The actress adds that getting back into character for the forthcoming installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was a bizarre but comforting experience.