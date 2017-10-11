Daisy Ridley Says She Had a Physical Reaction to the 'Stress' of 'Star Wars' Fame: 'It Was Crippling'

Daisy Ridley didn't get into acting for the fame.

The 25-year-old actress covers the November issue of and admits in an interview with the fashion magazine that she's had both physical and emotional reactions to the notoriety she's received since taking on the role of Rey in the beloved Star Wars films.

"People were recognizing me. I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed," she shares. "It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious."