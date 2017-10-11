Daisy Ridley Says She Had a Physical Reaction to the 'Stress' of 'Star Wars' Fame: 'It Was Crippling'
Daisy Ridley didn't get into acting for the fame.
The 25-year-old actress covers the November issue of and admits in an interview with the fashion magazine that she's had both physical and emotional reactions to the notoriety she's received since taking on the role of Rey in the beloved Star Wars films.
"People were recognizing me. I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed," she shares. "It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious."
Ridley says she got really stressed when two fans showed up to see her unannounced. "I heard a knock on the door. These two guys went, ‘Hey, Daisy, can I get an autograph?’ and I literally went, ‘No f**kin’ way,'" she recalls. "My mum said to me, ‘Everyone’s trying to take ownership of you.'"
Ridley confides that she was so uneasy about the newfound fame that she sought professional help. "I went and saw a lovely lady," she says. "I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognize me."
On a lighter note, Ridley also participated in the magazine's "72 Questions" segment, where she shared her go-to dance move and dished about the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Ridley's Vogue spread comes just days after the release of the first trailer for The Last Jedi that has fans even more excited for the film's Dec. 15 big-screen debut.
