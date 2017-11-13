Daisy Ridley Talks Doubting Her 'Star Wars: Force Awakens' Performance: 'I Didn't Think I Was Good'

Daisy Ridley confesses that she struggled with not thinking she was any good in her debut performance as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The 25-year-old British beauty opens up about her insecurities during an interview with Elle U.K. to promote her reprisal of the role in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I didn't think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that,” she tells the magazine, on which she appears on the December cover looking fierce and fabulous in a glittering black suit.

Ridley also gets candid about her A-list costars in the franchise. While Harrison Ford reminded her of her father because “they both have an earring and are f**king awesome,” the late Carrie Fisher taught her not to shy away from professional success.