Daisy Ridley Talks Doubting Her 'Star Wars: Force Awakens' Performance: 'I Didn't Think I Was Good'
Daisy Ridley confesses that she struggled with not thinking she was any good in her debut performance as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The 25-year-old British beauty opens up about her insecurities during an interview with Elle U.K. to promote her reprisal of the role in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
“I didn't think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that,” she tells the magazine, on which she appears on the December cover looking fierce and fabulous in a glittering black suit.
Ridley also gets candid about her A-list costars in the franchise. While Harrison Ford reminded her of her father because “they both have an earring and are f**king awesome,” the late Carrie Fisher taught her not to shy away from professional success.
“And that was wonderful,” Ridley says. “At work, you’re normal, you’re not the anomaly, unlike in other situations.”
Ford and Fisher aren’t the only entertainment legends that Ridley has been able to work with. She and fellow actress Anne Hathaway also featured on music icon Barbra Streisand’s 2016 album, Encore.
“I went to her house and we talked about [psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl] Jung because my dad loves Jung, and we were talking about dreams, and I left and got super emotional, not because she's famous, but because she's amazing,” Ridley recalls about meeting the entertainment icon. “Part of her reputation comes from being a woman. If it was a man being 'controlling' about his career, people would just say he knows what he wants.”
During the interview, Ridley also addresses her battle with endometriosis. She first opened up about the condition in an Instagram post in June, detailing how she faced years of problems, pain and treatments before progress was made.
“I was in my flat going nuts, and then my skin got really bad in the stress of it all, and I hadn't been well – I had holes in my gut wall and stuff – and we were trying to figure out what to do with that because I'd felt poorly,” she said.
ET recently caught up with Ridley, who admitted she feared she wouldn’t get another job after her first Star Wars gig. See more from the interview below.