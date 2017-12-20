Dakota Fanning Holds Hands With New Boyfriend in NYC -- See the Sweet Pics!

Dakota Fanning and her new man are picture perfect together!



The 23-year-old actress was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend, Henry Frye, on Tuesday. Not only did they walk hand-in-hand, Fanning frequently saddled up close to her beau's side during their stroll.



The Ocean's 8 star bundled up against the chilly Manhattan temps, rocking a long gray menswear-inspired wool coat that read "It's okay," along the right arm over a dark ensemble. She paired the look with a black newsboy cap and white sneakers. The very tall Frye was impossible to miss in a bold magenta Fuschia sweater, black jeans and similar white kicks.

As if there was any question that the two were an item, their friend, Chloe Rosey, posted an Instagram of Fanning and Frye back in October that she captioned "lovers." In the polaroids, the couple can be seen taking turns licking the sides of each others' faces.

Fanning -- who doesn't post to Instagram all that frequently -- hasn't shared any photos with Frye on her own account.



That same month, however, the lovebirds were seen cozying up together at New York Rangers and New York Knicks games just three days apart from one another. (Well, the hockey and basketball teams, respectively, do both play at Madison Square Garden!)

Fanning's last major relationship with was with Jamie Strachan from 2013 through 2016.



