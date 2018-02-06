Dakota Johnson Looks White-Hot at 'Fifty Shades Freed' Premiere

Dakota Johnson is bringing the romance to the Paris premiere of Fifty Shades Freed.

The 28-year-old actress looked white-hot in a floor-length Prada gown at Salle Pleyel in Paris, France, on Wednesday. Johnson kept the accessories simple, pulling her brunette locks back into a simple updo, with her bangs parted in the middle. Her soft pink makeup perfectly complemented the look.

ET's Cameron Mathison exclusively spoke with Johnson and her Fifty Shades co-star, Jamie Dornan, at Paris' Palais Garnier opera house on Monday, where the actress opened up about getting into the right mental space to film the movie's erotic scenes.

"I really had to get ready for it each time and know exactly what we were going to do and how we were going to accomplish shooting the scenes, the more intimate ones," she explained. "Over the course of the three films, it never got easier. It wasn't like, 'Oh, this old thing,' you know?"

"Luckily, Jamie and I were so comfortable with each other and it felt safe and protected, but it's still an environment that's scary," she added.

