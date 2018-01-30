Dakota Johnson Says She Wasn’t Giving Angelina Jolie Side-Eye at Golden Globes

It takes a skilled fangirl to subtly sneak a video of a celebrity, and for Dakota Johnson, the sly move saw her caught up in headlines involving the wrong star at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

During the event, the star of the upcoming 50 Shades Freed appeared to be checking out Angelina Jolie’s reaction to Jennifer Aniston gracing the stage.

However, after being presented with a photo showing the moment during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Johnson revealed that she was in fact trying to snap videos of the Stranger Things cast!

“So is Armie [Hammer]’s wife [Elizabeth]!” Johnson said, referring to whether she was staring at Jolie, who was seated at her table. I’m not the only one. Elizabeth is very blatantly looking at her, she’s like, ‘What is she gonna do?'”

“Truthfully, I don’t think that I was really, actually looking at her. If you follow the trajectory of my eyes, I was looking over there. There was like an actual kids’ table which was the Stranger Things table, and I really love Stranger Things so much.”

The 28-year-old How to Be Single actress then added that she spent most of the glitzy awards show focused on the show’s popular young cast members, including Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.

“Everybody there is a famous person, but I was trying to take a video of these kids! ” she joked.

See more on Johnson below.

RELATED CONTENT:



NEWS: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Show Sweet PDA During Romantic Malibu Beach Stroll -- See the Pic!

NEWS: Dakota Johnson Reveals the 'Very Scary' Parts of Filming 'Fifty Shades' Franchise

NEWS: Timothée Chalamet Talks Meeting Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston at Golden Globes

Related Gallery