Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expecting First Child With Wife Amy: 'Can't Wait to Meet Her'
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be a dad!
The NASCAR icon took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his wife, Amy Reimann, are going to be welcoming their first baby!
The 43-year-old stock car racer shared an adorable photo of a pair of tiny pink Converse sneakers to reveal that the couple are expecting a daughter.
"Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!!" the proud dad-to-be captioned the pic. "We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her."
Earnhardt Jr. and his wife tied the knot on New Years Eve in 2016, after dating since 2009.
This new chapter in their lives comes as Earnhardt closes in on the end of his NASCAR career. After nearly two decades of racing -- following in the footsteps of his late father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr. -- the highly decorated driver has only a handful of races left before retirement.
But he won't be going far. Earnhardt Jr. will be stepping out of the driver's seat and into the broadcast booth as a commentator for NBC Sports.
The NASCAR star hinted at his family's big baby news on Sunday, after finishing seventh in his last race at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Earnhardt Jr. made a few some cryptic comments, that now have become clear, when asked about his emotions regarding his impending retirement, Yahoo Sports reported.
"I’ve got a lot of things going on in my personal life that are very exciting and a lot of things to look forward to next year," Earnhardt said "The end of the season is coming really fast, so I didn’t really feel much emotion about that and the finality of it until maybe this weekend."
Congratulations to the happy couple!