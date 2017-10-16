Dale Earnhardt Jr. Expecting First Child With Wife Amy: 'Can't Wait to Meet Her'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be a dad!

The NASCAR icon took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his wife, Amy Reimann, are going to be welcoming their first baby!

The 43-year-old stock car racer shared an adorable photo of a pair of tiny pink Converse sneakers to reveal that the couple are expecting a daughter.

"Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!!" the proud dad-to-be captioned the pic. "We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her."