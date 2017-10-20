Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Marries Hannah Billingsley at His Parents' Arkansas Farm (Exclusive)

ET spoke with Mooney in June, who revealed that when it came to wedding planning, he was taking notes from his bandmate, Dan Smyers, who tied the knot to Abby Law in May.

"I kind of watched Dan go through [wedding planning], you know. He kind of let Abby take the reins and that's exactly what I'm doing," Mooney said. "I feel like it's always smart to let your ladies take the reins!"

"I'm definitely in the background, but if she wants my input I'll say something, act like I'm wise about it. 'Oh, I think that color of beige is nice,'" he joked before sharing that his son, Asher, would have a big role in the wedding.

"By then he'll be almost one. I don't know if he'll be walking yet, to be able to walk down the aisle, but that would be pretty adorable," Mooney said. " We've actually already found a suit -- hopefully it'll fit him by then, because he's growing too much right now!"