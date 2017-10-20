Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Marries Hannah Billingsley at His Parents' Arkansas Farm (Exclusive)
Congrats to Shay Mooney!
The Dan + Shay singer said "I do" to Hannah Billingsley in a gorgeous ceremony on his parents' farm in Arkansas, a source close to the couple tells ET. The source also reveals that the newlyweds will be honeymooning in Cancun, Mexico.
Mooney took to Twitter on Saturday to thank fans for their well wishes before he and his bride headed off to their honeymoon.
"Last night was perfect. Thanks for all the well wishes! Now off to our #honeymooney @HLB15," he wrote.
"Time for the #Honeymooney," Billingsley captioned a close up of her wedding band.
Mooney proposed to Billingsley, a former Miss Arkansas, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, son Asher James, in January.
ET spoke with Mooney in June, who revealed that when it came to wedding planning, he was taking notes from his bandmate, Dan Smyers, who tied the knot to Abby Law in May.
"I kind of watched Dan go through [wedding planning], you know. He kind of let Abby take the reins and that's exactly what I'm doing," Mooney said. "I feel like it's always smart to let your ladies take the reins!"
"I'm definitely in the background, but if she wants my input I'll say something, act like I'm wise about it. 'Oh, I think that color of beige is nice,'" he joked before sharing that his son, Asher, would have a big role in the wedding.
"By then he'll be almost one. I don't know if he'll be walking yet, to be able to walk down the aisle, but that would be pretty adorable," Mooney said. " We've actually already found a suit -- hopefully it'll fit him by then, because he's growing too much right now!"
