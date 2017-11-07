Dan Stevens' Charles Dickens Encounters Real-Life Scrooge in 'The Man Who Invented Christmas' Clip (Exclusive)

"Why Christmas? Does anybody really celebrate it anymore, apart from our clerk who never misses an opportunity to take a day off -- with pay. More or less an opportunity for picking a man's pocket every 25th of December."

This exclusive clip from The Man Who Invented Christmas makes it clear where author Charles Dickens got his inspiration for the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. In the upcoming holiday film, Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens plays the author and, when his penny-pinching publishers claim there isn't a market for Christmas books, Dickens accepts their challenge -- we all know how that story ends.