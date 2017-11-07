Dan Stevens' Charles Dickens Encounters Real-Life Scrooge in 'The Man Who Invented Christmas' Clip (Exclusive)
"Why Christmas? Does anybody really celebrate it anymore, apart from our clerk who never misses an opportunity to take a day off -- with pay. More or less an opportunity for picking a man's pocket every 25th of December."
This exclusive clip from The Man Who Invented Christmas makes it clear where author Charles Dickens got his inspiration for the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. In the upcoming holiday film, Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens plays the author and, when his penny-pinching publishers claim there isn't a market for Christmas books, Dickens accepts their challenge -- we all know how that story ends.
A Christmas Carol is perhaps one of the most famous books ever, but not many know the tale of exactly how Dickens dreamt up his ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come -- not to mention, how he finished the book in a mere six weeks. In The Man Who Invented Christmas, Christopher Plummer plays Scrooge himself, with Jonathan Pryce co-starring as Dickens' father, John.
Watch the movie's full trailer:
Here is the official synopsis:
"The Man Who Invented Christmas" tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Directed by Bharat Nalluri ("Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day"), the film shows how Charles Dickens (Stevens) mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.
The Man Who Invented Christmas opens in theaters on Nov. 22.
