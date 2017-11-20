Dan Stevens on 'The Man Who Invented Christmas' and a 'Beauty and the Beast' Sequel (Exclusive)

Dan Stevens loves Christmas. Not in the way that everybody who Christmases loves Christmas, no, he is a Christmas tree up, hang the lights after Halloween kind of Christmas guy. "We enjoy it very much in our house. I have three kids now, so that's three times the fun," he says of daughters Willow, 7, and Eden, 1, and son Aubrey, 5, with his wife, jazz singer Susie Hariet. "It's a lot of board games, classic movies. We always screen The Muppet Christmas Carol every Christmas Eve. For us, it's a special time of year."

Their Christmas Eve screening may soon become a double feature, as the actor's new movie, The Man Who Invented Christmas, out Nov. 22, makes a fitting follow-up to Kermit the Frog's starring role as Bob Cratchit, with The Great Gonzo as Charles Dickens. In it, Stevens plays Dickens as he sets out to write a Christmas book on a six-week deadline and dreams up his unexpectedly timeless tale, A Christmas Carol. "The idea of a time-traveling supernatural morality tale at Christmas, that was not something that anybody had ever attempted before," Stevens notes. Fortunately, his family already approves of his film. "My wife and my eldest daughter have seen it and they both really enjoyed it," he reports. "I was pleasantly surprised by how much my 7-year-old got out of it."