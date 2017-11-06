'Dancing With the Stars' Competition Heats Up After 'Sad' Quarterfinals Elimination-- See Who Went Home
*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*
Dancing With the Starsbrought back some of its most beloved former champions for trio dances on Monday's quarterfinals, while the show also said goodbye to yet another contestant.
After a night featuring two rounds of impressive dance routines, the elimination came down to the two couples in jeopardy: Frankie Muniz and partner Witney Carson and Terrell Owens and partner Cheryl Burke.
In a move that didn't really surprise most fans but was still disappointing, it was Owens and Burke who were sent packing.
Throughout the season, Muniz and Carson routinely outscored Owens and Burke on their dances, but not by much, although last week, Muniz earned a perfect 30 out of 30 for his Halloween routine, while Owens stumbled with a lackluster 25.
After the elimination, host Erin Andrews praised the former NFL star for his contributions to this season of the show.
"I've known you for a while, and I've never seen this side of you," Andrews marveled. "It looks good on you... I loved everything about you coming here."
"I had a great time and she was a great teacher," Owens reflected, referring to his partner. "I couldn't have asked for anything more."
"I'm sad," Andrews admitted.
Burke also had some kind words of praise for Owens, sharing, "I'm so proud of the dancer you've become, but most importantly the person you've allowed us all to see… I'm so proud of you."
With only five couples left in the competition, every misstep and disappointing score carries a lot more weight, so the game is really anyone's to lose -- but it was still hard to say goodbye to the charismatic athlete.
Inexplicably, Drew Scott was declared safe and will be heading on to lurch around the dance floor in next week's semifinals round.
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals kick off next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.