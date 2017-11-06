'Dancing With the Stars' Competition Heats Up After 'Sad' Quarterfinals Elimination-- See Who Went Home

Throughout the season, Muniz and Carson routinely outscored Owens and Burke on their dances, but not by much, although last week, Muniz earned a perfect 30 out of 30 for his Halloween routine, while Owens stumbled with a lackluster 25.

After the elimination, host Erin Andrews praised the former NFL star for his contributions to this season of the show.

"I've known you for a while, and I've never seen this side of you," Andrews marveled. "It looks good on you... I loved everything about you coming here."

"I had a great time and she was a great teacher," Owens reflected, referring to his partner. "I couldn't have asked for anything more."

"I'm sad," Andrews admitted.