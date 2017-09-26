'Dancing With the Stars' Cuts 2nd Contestant of the Week Following Latin Night -- Find Out Who Went Home!
*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!*
The field of contestants got narrower on Tuesday's new Dancing With the Stars, with the show's second elimination in one week.
Following the Latin Night performances -- the second night of competition this week -- it looks like winning the Mirrorball trophy is something that's only in Debbie Gibson's dreams.
The 80's pop music icon and her partner, Alan Bersten -- in his first season as a full-time pro on the show -- got eliminated, leaving only 11 couples to fight for the championship.
"From this show, in this short amount of time, and this guy right here, I feel like I got my life back," Gibson said, putting her hand on Bersten's shoulder as she spoke with co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after the elimination. "I am so thrilled, and we're gonna keep dancing."
Gibson's time on DWTS has been made all the more difficult by her struggle with Lyme disease -- which made rehearsal very challenging for her and Bersten. However, week after week, the two have given it their all and turned out some impressive performances.
In fact, the two delivered their highest-scored routine on the night they were sent home, earning a 21 out of 30 for their steamy Argentine tango.
While Gibson and Bersten got the axe, they weren't the only ones on the chopping block. Narrowly avoiding elimination were Nick Lachey and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd.
Meanwhile, at the top of the leaderboard are Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson -- who earned a 25 for their cha cha set to Bruno Mars' "Perm," followed by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, who tied for second place with Linsday Sterling and Mark Ballas. Both couples earned 24.
Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
ET caught up with Gibson last week after the premiere, where she opened up about how her Lyme disease has impacted her ability to dance and rehearse.