'Dancing With the Stars' Cuts 2nd Contestant of the Week Following Latin Night -- Find Out Who Went Home!

"From this show, in this short amount of time, and this guy right here, I feel like I got my life back," Gibson said, putting her hand on Bersten's shoulder as she spoke with co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after the elimination. "I am so thrilled, and we're gonna keep dancing."

Gibson's time on DWTS has been made all the more difficult by her struggle with Lyme disease -- which made rehearsal very challenging for her and Bersten. However, week after week, the two have given it their all and turned out some impressive performances.

In fact, the two delivered their highest-scored routine on the night they were sent home, earning a 21 out of 30 for their steamy Argentine tango.