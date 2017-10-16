'Dancing With the Stars': Disney Night Ends in Shocking Elimination -- See Who Got Axed!

While understandably disappointed, Pieterse had nothing but love and appreciation for her time on the show, while speaking with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after the elimination.

"It was incredible. I knew that it was going to be amazing, but it totally blew my expectations away," Pieterse said. "I have had such an incredible time and I love everybody here."

"Obviously, this is a very sad moment for me, but I'm just so thankful and I've had such an amazing experience," she added. "I'm so happy that I got to share my story, and I love everybody."

Throughout the season, Pieterse got candid with Savchecko and her fans about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone imbalance that led to her gaining nearly 70 pounds in around two years. On Monday, she revealed that, since joining the show, she'd managed to lose 37 pounds and previously said that the show has helped her to start "feeling like me again."