'Dancing With the Stars': Disney Night Ends in Shocking Elimination -- See Who Got Axed!
*Caution: Spoilers ahead*
It was Disney Night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, and even after a night of fun and frivolity dedicated to the magic and imagination of Disney films through the ages, one couple still got sent home.
In what was easily one of the most surprising developments of the season thus far, the two stars who found themselves in jeopardy were Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse and Malcolm in the Middle alum Frankie Muniz.
Ultimately, Pieterse and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, got the axe, narrowing the already tight competition down even further.
While understandably disappointed, Pieterse had nothing but love and appreciation for her time on the show, while speaking with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after the elimination.
"It was incredible. I knew that it was going to be amazing, but it totally blew my expectations away," Pieterse said. "I have had such an incredible time and I love everybody here."
"Obviously, this is a very sad moment for me, but I'm just so thankful and I've had such an amazing experience," she added. "I'm so happy that I got to share my story, and I love everybody."
Throughout the season, Pieterse got candid with Savchecko and her fans about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone imbalance that led to her gaining nearly 70 pounds in around two years. On Monday, she revealed that, since joining the show, she'd managed to lose 37 pounds and previously said that the show has helped her to start "feeling like me again."
On Monday, Pieterse and Savchenko performed a Little Mermaid-themed rumba set to the animated classic's iconic tune "Kiss the Girl," and the pair earned a 24 out of 30, putting them in a tie for second-to-last place. It was the same score the couple received the week before.
While Muniz's performance last week didn't wow the judges -- which was a major reason he ended up on the chopping block this week -- his Disney Night Argentine tango with partner Witney Carson earned a 29 out of 30, putting them in second place behind Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, who earned the season's first perfect score.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.