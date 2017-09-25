'Dancing With the Stars': Drew Scott, Vanessa Lachey & Frankie Muniz Power Through Injuries in Week 2

Dancing With the Stars kicked off its second week on Monday, and there was already a score of injured stars trying to push through the pain to deliver on the dance floor.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott was the first to dance, alongside partner Emma Slater, with a quickstep set to Louis Prima's "Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing)." However, the day before the live show, Scott hurt himself during dress rehearsals.

As they practiced on stage, Scott was trying to work on some of the feedback judge Len Goodman had given during the premiere, and he ended up pulling his hamstring. However, the fast-paced routine ended up being the perfect dance for him.