'Dancing With the Stars': Drew Scott, Vanessa Lachey & Frankie Muniz Power Through Injuries in Week 2
Dancing With the Stars kicked off its second week on Monday, and there was already a score of injured stars trying to push through the pain to deliver on the dance floor.
Property Brothers star Drew Scott was the first to dance, alongside partner Emma Slater, with a quickstep set to Louis Prima's "Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing)." However, the day before the live show, Scott hurt himself during dress rehearsals.
As they practiced on stage, Scott was trying to work on some of the feedback judge Len Goodman had given during the premiere, and he ended up pulling his hamstring. However, the fast-paced routine ended up being the perfect dance for him.
After getting their mostly positive feedback from the judges, Scott and Slater joined co-host Erin Andrews backstage, and the HGTV star said he's still feeling the pain, but it's manageable.
"It's a little sore, but if I'm not bending low [it's okay]," Scott said. "This was the perfect dance for me, because I didn't have to go deep into the squats. I felt really good and I just wanted to bring the energy."
For their efforts, the pair earned a score of 20 out of 30, which is a marked improvement over their first performance, which earned them a 16.
Vanessa Lachey suffered one of the week's most painful injuries during rehearsals when she managed to cut her toe and rip up her toenail with the heel of her boot.
Lachey showed off the gruesome injury in the pre-taped package before her performance, and she didn't seem too excited to be stuffing her tender feet into tight dancing shoes.
However, the charismatic mother of three came out with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy and owned the dance floor in a dazzling golden gown as the pair performed a foxtrot set to Tami Tappan Damiano's "Hit Me with a Hot Note."
Following their successful routine, Lachey couldn’t keep her tears back and she laughed and cried with joy, exclaiming to co-host Tom Bergeron, "I didn't fall! I didn't fall!"
Despite the pain, and the intense rehearsals, Lachey told Andrews that she and Chmerkovskiy are "having fun."
"It's a lot, but we're having fun!" she reiterated.
The talented couple earned a 24 out of 30 for their foxtrot, putting them near the top of the leaderboard for the second week in a row.
For Frankie Muniz, pain was expected. A few years ago, the Malcolm in the Middle star broke his back after crashing a race car, and the strain of dancing has been causing serious discomfort and pain.
However, like his fellow injured DWTS castmates, the 31-year-old actor didn't let it keep him from delivering an incredible tango with partner Witney Carson, set to "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons. Decked out in a red tux, the talented star brought everything he had to the dance floor.
Speaking to Tom Bergeron after getting feedback from the judges, Muniz explained that he's been "literally doing everything" possible to stay healthy enough to stay on the show.
"This is so much physical work that you wouldn't expect, not being a dancer. It's so hard but I love it, and I'm doing everything I can to be healthy," he explained. "I did cryotherapy, physical therapy, I'm in the sauna, I'm icing, I'm doing yoga, I'm doing everything I can just to be here."
For Muniz and Carson's efforts, the pair earned a score of 23 out of 30, which is a five-point improvement over their score in last week's premiere.
One reason the show might have seen so many injuries this early is because the stars were expected to learn two full dances in one week, as DWTS returns on Tuesday for their second show of the week. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to see how the stars handle their Latin Night performances.
