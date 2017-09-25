'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates First Contestant of Season 25 -- Find Out Who Got Sent Home!

In the season premiere, Corcoran and Motsepe performed a salsa set to "Money Maker" by Ludacris, which earned them a score of 14 out of 30.

This week, the pair performed a tango set to "Whatever Lola Wants" as performed by Sarah Vaughn, and they actually improved, earning a 17. However, the votes had already been cast.

After they were cut, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews spoke with Corcoran, who opened up about how she felt now that her DWTS journey alongside Motsepe had come to an end.

"How am I gonna live without him?" wondered Corcoran, who spent much of her time on the show flirting with the handsome dancer.

"It's such an honor," she added of her time on the show. "It was probably the most exciting thing I've ever done in my whole life."