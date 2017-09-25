'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates First Contestant of Season 25 -- Find Out Who Got Sent Home!
*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!*
Dancing With the Stars season 25 has axed its first contestant!
Following the season's second night of competition, Shark Tank star and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran was sent home.
The elimination comes after Corcoran, 68, and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe, found themselves at the bottom of the score board for the second week in a row.
In the season premiere, Corcoran and Motsepe performed a salsa set to "Money Maker" by Ludacris, which earned them a score of 14 out of 30.
This week, the pair performed a tango set to "Whatever Lola Wants" as performed by Sarah Vaughn, and they actually improved, earning a 17. However, the votes had already been cast.
After they were cut, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews spoke with Corcoran, who opened up about how she felt now that her DWTS journey alongside Motsepe had come to an end.
"How am I gonna live without him?" wondered Corcoran, who spent much of her time on the show flirting with the handsome dancer.
"It's such an honor," she added of her time on the show. "It was probably the most exciting thing I've ever done in my whole life."
Before the elimination, Bergeron and Andrews revealed which stars were in jeopardy. Joining Corcoran at the bottom were Terrell Owens and his partner, Cheryl Burke.
However, those two squeaked by and will be performing with the remaining stars on Tuesday, in the week's second episode, where another couple will face elimination.
Tune in at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to see how the stars handle their Latin Night performances.
ET recently caught up with Corcoran during rehearsals and she revealed that the rigorous training for DWTS made her cry for the first time in years.
"I spent today three hours in practice and learned exactly three little steps and there's roughly 80 steps in a dance and I have two dances to turn out Saturday. So, needless to say, I had a cry down," Corcoran confessed. "I didn't know I had enough juice in my body to cry. I haven't cried in like, 25 years and I was sobbing all over Keo's lap."
