'Dancing With the Stars': Jordan Fisher Gets First Perfect Scores of the Season After Tearful Performance

Jordan Fisher cemented his status as the Dancing With the Stars frontrunner on Monday after earning the first 10s of the season.

It was "Most Memorable Year" week on DWTS, and for Fisher that meant 2005, the year he was officially adopted by his loving grandparents and removed from an unhealthy home life.

It was a turning point for Fisher, and the emotions tied to it were evident in his beautiful performance.

The former Disney Channel star and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, performed a contemporary routine set to "Take Me Home" by Us the Duo, and it was absolute perfection.