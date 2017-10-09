'Dancing With the Stars': Jordan Fisher Gets First Perfect Scores of the Season After Tearful Performance
Jordan Fisher cemented his status as the Dancing With the Stars frontrunner on Monday after earning the first 10s of the season.
It was "Most Memorable Year" week on DWTS, and for Fisher that meant 2005, the year he was officially adopted by his loving grandparents and removed from an unhealthy home life.
It was a turning point for Fisher, and the emotions tied to it were evident in his beautiful performance.
The former Disney Channel star and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, performed a contemporary routine set to "Take Me Home" by Us the Duo, and it was absolute perfection.
The DWTS judges were left nearly speechless after the routine, and had nothing but love for the pair's stunning dance.
"That was exquisitely flawless," Bruno Tonioli said, adding that the performance was "a work of art."
"It was just such pure love and gratitude," Carrie Ann Inaba marveled. "Thank you."
After his performance, and following the judges' feedback, Fisher fought back tears as he smiled at his adoptive parents in the audience, who came out to cheer him on.
"I just love them so much," Fisher said, when host Tom Bergeron asked him to share his thoughts on their support. "They're the most selfless, giving, caring people I know, and by definition, represented what a mom and a dad are truly supposed to embody, and I get to call them mine."
For their efforts, Tonioli and Inaba both awarded Fisher perfect 10s. With Len Goodman's near-perfect 9, the couple walked away with a 29 out 30, which is far and away the highest score of the season thus far.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.