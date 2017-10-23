'Dancing With the Stars' Oozes Hollywood Glamour on Movie Night -- See Who Went Home!

Even though he was clearly struggling and down on himself, Nick gave his partner all the credit she deserved. “You see these pros doing the opening number and you’re like, 'Wow, she looks so good when she doesn’t have me pulling her down with her dead weight,'" the 43-year-old singer told Erin Andrews after their dance. "But, honestly, this show is about so much more than the dancing, and I’m having a blast, and I’ll continue to have a blast as long as they’ll have me on here. It’s been a lot of fun and this dance was a lot of fun, so thank you.”



Unfortunately, that time came to an end less than two hours later. Bruno and Len both gave the duo 6s, while Shania and Carrie awarded them 7s. While those numbers elicited a boo from pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, the total of 26 out of 40 gave them the lowest score of the night.



In the end, it came down to Nick and Peta and Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke as the last two couples -- even though T.O. scored his first 10 of the year from Shania -- but, ultimately, the former 98 Degrees singer was sent packing.



Peta seemed to know they were going home, nodding before giving Nick a hug after their names were called.



"I'm most proud of the fact that we laid it all out there every week," Nick told Erin -- who tried to reassure him that he wasn't supposed to come on the show a professional dancer -- after he and Peta were eliminated. "I came in here not a very good dancer, I'm going to leave not a very good dancer, but I'm proud of the effort we gave. That's all I can ask. It was a blast... I can't say enough about this wonderful woman [Peta] and the journey we had together."