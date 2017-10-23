'Dancing With the Stars' Oozes Hollywood Glamour on Movie Night -- See Who Went Home!
*Spoilers ahead*
The glitz and glamour of Hollywood truly came to Dancing With the Stars this week!
It was a night at the movies on Monday's DWTS, and the dancers all upped their games for week six.
After last week's Disney Night, many of the competitors openly admitted to being nervous ahead of their performances this week. Nick Lachey seemed to have the roughest go of it, though, clearly frustrated in his pre-recorded package.
"I feel like an idiot trying to be a dancer," he admitted.
'DWTS': Vanessa Lachey Recovers Flawlessly After Wardrobe Malfunction
For their homage to westerns, Nick and partner Peta Murgatroyd did the samba in a steampunk-meets-Wild West setting, which was appropriate, since they danced to Will Smith's "Wild Wild West."
Though guest judge Shania Twain called it "very entertaining," Bruno Tonioli knew it looked labored. "The line dance, it was fabulous, but the samba itself… it's really, really hard for men," he said.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba seemed genuinely heartbroken for Nick, as it pained her to see him put himself down. "We want to have fun. Everyone has a different growth trajectory, and yours is slow and steady,” she explained to Nick.
Even though he was clearly struggling and down on himself, Nick gave his partner all the credit she deserved. “You see these pros doing the opening number and you’re like, 'Wow, she looks so good when she doesn’t have me pulling her down with her dead weight,'" the 43-year-old singer told Erin Andrews after their dance. "But, honestly, this show is about so much more than the dancing, and I’m having a blast, and I’ll continue to have a blast as long as they’ll have me on here. It’s been a lot of fun and this dance was a lot of fun, so thank you.”
Unfortunately, that time came to an end less than two hours later. Bruno and Len both gave the duo 6s, while Shania and Carrie awarded them 7s. While those numbers elicited a boo from pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, the total of 26 out of 40 gave them the lowest score of the night.
In the end, it came down to Nick and Peta and Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke as the last two couples -- even though T.O. scored his first 10 of the year from Shania -- but, ultimately, the former 98 Degrees singer was sent packing.
Peta seemed to know they were going home, nodding before giving Nick a hug after their names were called.
"I'm most proud of the fact that we laid it all out there every week," Nick told Erin -- who tried to reassure him that he wasn't supposed to come on the show a professional dancer -- after he and Peta were eliminated. "I came in here not a very good dancer, I'm going to leave not a very good dancer, but I'm proud of the effort we gave. That's all I can ask. It was a blast... I can't say enough about this wonderful woman [Peta] and the journey we had together."
'DWTS': Maksim Chmerkovskiy Praises Partner Vanessa Lachey: 'They Can Say What They Want'
After the show, Nick spoke with ET's Keltie Knight, and he admitted that he wasn't ready to leave quite yet. "Of course I would have loved to continue on as long as we possibly could, but at the same time, I measured the success over failure of this whole thing by how much I gave to it, and I know we gave 100 percent every week. I know that we came out here and did everything we could do, so I go out with my head held high... no regrets at all."
The father of three referenced his kids twice during movie night, noting in his pre-recorded package that he didn't want his kids to think he was a quitter. After his elimination, he said he was excited to just be a dad again.
"They can't look at me as a dad and see that I quit or gave up, so it was important for me as an example, if nothing else -- not only for my kids but whoever is watching -- to do things that make you feel uncomfortable. Step outside your comfort zone," he told ET. "Dancing has never been comfortable for me. It's still not, but I am glad I did this. I am glad we had this experience; I am glad that I forced myself and challenged myself to come out and do this."
There were high points to the night, though, including that T.O. 10.
EXCLUSIVE: Peta Murgatroyd Thought She and Nick Lachey Would be Voted Off 'DWTS'
Nick's wife, Vanessa Lachey, turned a wardrobe malfunction into a class on grace during her and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy's musical-era quickstep; Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold scored a 39 out of 40 after their perfect score last week, performing a rumba to Ed Sheeran's "Supermarket Flowers"; and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas absolutely slayed the Argentine tango, which was set to a futuristic, Ex Machina-like take on Sevdaliza's "Human." In fact, the latter was widely considered the best dance of the season so far, and Mark even tweeted, "One of my favorite pieces EVER."
Peta admitted to ET last week that she thought they were going home after Disney Night. Hear more in the video below.