'Dancing With the Stars' Opens With a Tribute to the Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

"There's an old saying that show must go on, and it will, but first all of us at Dancing With the Stars want to send our love, thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas," said Bergeron, his voice cracking as he began to get emotional. "Please know that we are doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."

Producers also announced Monday afternoon that this week's episode would forgo the usual weekly elimination.

