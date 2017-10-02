'Dancing With the Stars' Opens With a Tribute to the Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting
Dancing With the Stars paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting on Monday's new live episode.
The show opened with a somber message from host Tom Bergeron, who dedicated the show to the 59 people killed and over 520 people injured in Sunday night's devastating attack at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
"There's an old saying that show must go on, and it will, but first all of us at Dancing With the Stars want to send our love, thoughts and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas," said Bergeron, his voice cracking as he began to get emotional. "Please know that we are doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."
Producers also announced Monday afternoon that this week's episode would forgo the usual weekly elimination.
Before the start of the show, pro dancer Emma Slater took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute with the entire cast. "We heart you. To everyone watching tonight, this show is always about you. We hope to show you the love you make us feel," Slater wrote in the caption.
During the show, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, who has lived in Las Vegas for several years, also paid tribute to the victims after his performance with Emma Slater.
"I want to say that all of our hearts here are with the families affected," Scott said. "It's a really sad situation, but just know that we're here and our prayers are here for you guys, and we're here to support you."
Authorities say the horrifying massacre -- which stands as the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history -- was carried out by a gunman who opened fire on the attendees at the outdoor concert during from the window of his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort, located across the street from the concert venue.
In the wake of the mass shooting, celebrities and public figures across the country have come out to strongly advocate for gun control reform and stricter firearm laws in an effort to combat gun-related deaths in America.
