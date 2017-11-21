'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Finals Night 1: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!
We're just hours away from finding out who will be crowned the season 25 champion of Dancing With the Stars!
After Drew Scott and Emma Slater were eliminated on Monday, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas have officially advanced to night two of the finals.
As we patiently wait to see which dancing duo will take home the coveted mirrorball trophy, ET's breaking down the best choreography moments from their redemption and freestyle dances last night!
MORE: Lindsey Stirling Dances While Playing Violin in Mind-Blowing Freestyle in Night 1 of 'DWTS' Finals
REDEMPTION: Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Dance style: Charleston, "Bad Man" by Pitbull feat. Robin Thicke, Joe Perry & Travis Barker
Dance highlight: The Charleston is no easy feat, but these two nailed it! There was incredibly quick movements and tons of energy from beginning to end, and their costumes were just as entertaining as the routine. Our favorite moment occurred at 0:30, when Jordan did a split jump over Lindsay's head.
Judges' score: 40/40.
ET's score: 40/40. No explanation needed here! Jordan has wowed us since day one, and this number proved once again just how talented he is.
Fan reaction:
FREESTYLE: Jordan & Lindsay
"Puttin' on the Ritz 2017" (Jazzy Radio Mix)" by Taco feat. tomX
Dance highlight: Hold up, who is the pro here? It was nearly impossible to tell, as Jordan absolutely slayed this routine. We especially loved his solo at the beginning and the fact that Lindsay was able to put the spotlight on him throughout the piece. We were also majorly impressed by all the advanced lifts Lindsay packed into this piece. Watch the best ones at 0:56, 1:05, 1:26 and 1:51.
Judges' score: 40/40.
ET's score: 41/40. While holding up his '10' paddle, judge Bruno Tonioli said he wished he had an 11. Well, we have no rules here, and will gladly give #TeamFishUponAStar that extra point. This routine was pure perfection!
Fan reaction:
REDEMPTION: Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Dance style: Foxtrot, "I Won't Dance" by Frank Sinatra
Dance highlight: Get it, Frankie! From his solo at the beginning to his smooth movements while gliding Witney across the ballroom and that snazzy, white tuxedo jacket, we loved it all!
Judges' score: 38/40.
ET's score: 38/40. As judge Bruno Tonioli so perfectly put it, "You can never go wrong with channeling Fred and Ginger.” While we wouldn't necessarily call this one of Frankie's most memorable performances, we thought he did a great job with it.
Fan reaction:
FREESTYLE: Frankie & Witney
"Run Boy Run" by Woodkid
Dance highlight: Intense Frankie is back, and we are here for it! The edgy costumes, dark lighting and prop lanterns added a cool effect to this already awesome dance, one that reminded us of the contemporary routine they performed earlier this season (thanks to Frankie's facial expressions). It's impossible to pick just one highlight -- watch the dance in its entirety above!
Judges' score: 38/40.
ET's score: 39/40. As we saw in their pre-taped interview package, Witney was struggling with what song she should give Frankie for the freestyle, but after seeing this number, we think she made the right decision. We love Frankie's fearless side and if this is any indication of how he'll perform on Tuesday, we know he's going to rock it.
Fan reaction:
REDEMPTION: Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Dance style: Quickstep, "Barflies at the Beach" by Royal Crown Revue
Dance highlight: We couldn't help ourselves from noticing the judges at the beginning of this dance. They were clearly just as entertained with Lindsey's opening as we were! Aside from that, we also loved their moments at 0:29 and 0:41.
Judges' score: 40/40.
ET's score: 40/40. Simply delightful! Lindsey was a breath of fresh air in this piece. She was graceful, light on her feet and fun to watch. No doubt about it, this girl is in it to win it.
Fan reaction:
FREESTYLE: Lindsey & Mark
"Remember the Name" by Fort Minor feat. Styles of Beyond/"Palladio" by Escala (Medley)
Dance highlight: When it comes to freestyle challenges, no one does it better than Mark! The creative genius created a remarkable piece for Lindsey, which we felt truly showcased her strengths and journey on this show. Hands down, the best moments occurred at 0:15, 0:27, 0:38, 0:54,1:10 and 1:48.
Judges' score: 40/40.
ET's score: 40/40. If there's ever a dance that could win them the mirrorball, it's this one! We wouldn't be surprised if #TeamSTARK came in first after this stellar performance.
Fan reaction:
