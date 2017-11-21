'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Finals Night 1: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!

We're just hours away from finding out who will be crowned the season 25 champion of Dancing With the Stars!

After Drew Scott and Emma Slater were eliminated on Monday, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas have officially advanced to night two of the finals.



As we patiently wait to see which dancing duo will take home the coveted mirrorball trophy, ET's breaking down the best choreography moments from their redemption and freestyle dances last night!