'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Full Lineup Revealed -- See Who's Vying for the Mirrorball Trophy!
After much anticipation, Dancing With the Stars' season 25 lineup is officially here!
The exciting news was announced during Good Morning America on Wednesday, and the all-new season will feature 13 celebrities, ranging from a former NFL star to a violinist.
See the full list of stars (and who they're paired up with!) below:
Drew Scott and Emma Slater
The Property Brothers star is paired with last season's mirrorball champion! Do they have what it takes to win season 25?
"I’m excited that I can officially announce that I’m joining Dancing With the Stars," Scott told ET last month. "It'll be a blast!"
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
T.O. is trading in touchdown passes for Tango lessons! The former wide receiver is Burke's third NFL partner. She competed with his pal, Chad Ochocinco, in season 10, and placed first with Emmitt Smith in season three.
"I think the timing just came about at the right time," Owens explained. "I didn't have much going on at the moment. I had a couple of options and when they said that Cheryl would probably be my partner I was like, 'Alright, cool!'"
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess
Can the former NBA pro help the red-headed beauty obtain her first mirrorball trophy? Despite being a pro for nine seasons, fan-favorite Burgess has yet to walk away with the top prize.
This will only be the fourth time an NBA star has stepped foot into the ballroom. The last was Metta World Peace (also a former Lakers player) in season 13 with Peta Murgatroyd. Others include Clyde Drexler (season four) and Rick Fox (season 11).
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko
It's no longer a secret... the Pretty Little Liars star is officially heading to the ballroom, and her and her partner already have the perfect team name picked out!
"I think [fans are] gonna love it," Pieterse gushed to ET ahead of the announcement. "They're gonna go crazy ... our team name is the 'A' Team because, HELLO!"
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
We're already stoked to see how Chmerkovskiy will bring Arlen's remarkable story to life through dance. The former Paralympic swimmer is currently a television personality for ESPN, as well as an actress, speaker and model who has beat the odds. In 2016, she learned how to walk again after spending nearly a decade paralyzed from the waist down.
"Val is beyond excited about his partner this season," a source tells ET. "He’s completely re-energized and is feeling really optimistic about this season."
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd
Eleven years after his brother, Drew, was crowned DWTS' season two champion, the 98 Degrees star has decided to give the competition a shot. Sounds like he's had a change of heart?
"I've said this as many times as I can remember, and the answer will never change. I will never do Dancing With the Stars," the singer told ET back in 2009. "[Drew] already won it, so the only thing I could do is match him, and the chances of that happening are not good."
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
But the competition gets even better... Lachey will be competing against his wife! It will be a married face-off, as the brunette beauty is paired with Murgatroyd's husband.
"The show isn't holding back this year," a source told ET. "They really want this to be a big season and one of the ways they'll do this is with mini rivalries!"
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Disney fans are in for a treat this season, as Fisher, best known for his portrayal of Seacat in Teen Beach Movie, will be "Cruisin' for a Bruisin'" on the dance floor.
He also starred in Grease Live! and Liv and Maddie, and played John Lauren and Philip Hamilton in the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton.
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
Multi-talented stars working together? Sounds like success to us!
After taking some time off to live out his lifelong dream of playing Frankie Valli in Broadway's Jersey Boys, Ballas returns as a pro this season, this time with Stirling, a violinist, performance artist and YouTube superstar whose channel boasts more than 9.7 million subscribers. Stirling also competed on season five of America's Got Talent.
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
Back in 2008, the Malcom in the Middle star put his acting career on hold to become an open wheel race car driver, and now he's doing the same for dance.
We have no doubt that Carson will help him cross that finish line, hopefully with a mirrorball in hand!
Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe
Another Shark Tank star in the ballroom? Get excited!
The 68-year-old businesswoman is the second investor from the ABC show to appear on DWTS, following Robert Herjavec, who competed during season 20 with his partner-turned-wife, Kym Johnson.
Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten
A perfect partnership! This is Bersten's first season as a pro (he upgraded from the troupe!) and we have no doubt he'll do whatever it takes to prove to fans why he deserves to stay in the prestigious spot.
