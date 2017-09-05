'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25: NFL Star Terrell Owens Paired With Cheryl Burke!

Owens agreed, telling GMA, "It's gonna be a challenge."

"Just as she said yesterday, we got our first start at trying to learn some steps. So, that's the challenge," the former wide receiver admitted. "Rhythm is not the issue. It's really trying to incorporate everything that she's teaching. I'm just going to let her take the lead. I'm just going to follow. I'm learning pretty fast."

And if past NFL stars on DWTS are any indication of how Owens will do, he's got a pretty good chance at winning the mirror ball trophy. Last year's football pro, Rashad Jennings, took home the season 24 prize with his partner, Emma Slater, and the last wide receiver featured on the show, Calvin Johnson, placed third with Lindsay Arnold during season 23. First place finishers from the NFL include Hines Ward (season 12), Donald Driver (season 14) and Emmitt Smith (season 3).

"I think the timing just came about at the right time," said Owens, who says the dance floor is his "playing field" right now. "I didn't have much going on at the moment. I had a couple of options and when they said that Cheryl would probably be my partner I was like, 'Alright, cool!'"

"I know a number of my friends, and obviously teammates, have gone on to participate in this thing," he continued. "One of my buddies, Ocho Cinco, I watched him [during season 10]. I talked to him a bit when he first got on there. He told me it was a lot of work but I expect nothing different."

"This will be a challenge for me, definitely," he added. "Not in my wheelhouse. I danced as a little kid but this is nothing like what I'm gonna expect I'm sure."