'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Premiere Preview: Best Team Names, Rehearsal Secrets & More!
Dancing With the Stars fans, are you ready for an all-new season?
Ahead of Monday's premiere, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ET's filling you in on everything you need to know about what to expect from season 25. From what's been happening in rehearsals to who has the best team names, we've got you covered.
OFFICIAL TEAM NAMES, RANKED
1. #TeamAteam: Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko
Fans of Pretty Little Liars need no explanation here! Could this team name be any more perfect?
2. #TeamSmackdown: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigventsev
Self-explanatory, but oh-so awesome. We're pumped to see how the WWE wrestler will take down her competitors in the ballroom.
3. #TeamGetchaPopcorn: Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
Oh, it's warmed up and ready! We can only hope T.O.'s dance skills are as entertaining as his touchdown celebrations.
4. #TeamHoopsAndHeels: Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess
She's got the fancy footwear, he's got the high jumps. This championship pair was born ready to compete!
5. #TeamFranneyPack: Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
Coming in fifth for creativity, we're loving this epic team name for the Malcolm in the Middle star!
6. #TeamHotProperty: Drew Scott and Emma Slater
Hot indeed! We can't wait to see if this Property Brothers' moves in the ballroom are as smooth as his fixer-upper skills.
7. #TeamSTARK: Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
STirling + mARK + a reference to Game of Thrones? We dig it!
8. #TeamFishUponAStar: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
It simply doesn't get much cuter for this adorable pair!
9. #TeamMomAndPops: Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd
"It's 'Pops' because @nicklachey is the oldest man in the competition," Murgatroyd joked on Twitter.
10 /11/12. THREE-WAY TIE!
#TeamSonBerst: Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten
#TeamViVa: Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
#TeamSharkeo: Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe
It's a three-way tie for these teams, who all mashed together two names into one.
13. #TeamBabiesAndBallroom: Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
We have to put these two last on the list only because they took the longest to come up with their name. You snooze, you lose, guys!
SECRETS FROM THE DANCE STUDIO
ET caught up with each of the couples ahead of premiere night, where they teased what fans can expect to see Monday night. Here's what some of them said:
Lots of glitter!
"I just wanna wear sparkles all the time!" said Victoria. "I'm pumped. I think I'm more excited about the costumes … I love bright colors, I think it's fun and happy."
Ballroom bruises.
"I kind of beat him up during every rehearsal," Nikki joked of how rehearsals have been going with Artem. "When I get uncomfortable, I'm just like, 'Headlock!' and, like, I just want to hit him."
Harsh critiques from everyone, including their own family members.
At the time of our interview, T.O. had yet to break the news to his kids that he was doing the show, but he said his son, Terique, would especially be ecstatic to hear about Daddy's involvement on DWTS.
"He's so focused on football right at this time of the year, so we haven't really talked about it much, but he likes to tease me a lot," he revealed. "So I'm sure if I mess up, then he's going to be the first one to tell me about it."
Biggest critic, but biggest fan? "Exactly," Terrell said, laughing.
Gaining power back.
About four years ago, Debbie was diagnosed with Lyme disease, and her partner, Alan, tells ET that her just signing up for the show was "inspiring."
"I've not been friends with my body, and it's time to make friends with my body again -- get the joy back and perform consistently," the pop star explained. "Because I've kind of been like resting and resting and resting, which is helpful, but it's time to get moving. It's time to overcome this thing once and for all."
"It's a big, bold way to do it," she added. "All I can do is show up and bring my best. And this guy's [Alan] helping me do that. He's been so supportive thus far."
WHAT IS EACH PAIR DANCING TO?
Barbara & Keo
Salsa, "Money Maker" by Ludacris featuring Pharrell
Debbie & Alan
Foxtrot, "Lost in Your Eyes" by Debbie herself!
Derek & Sharna
Salsa, "Basketball" by Kurtis Blow
Drew & Emma
Foxtrot, "Our House" by Madness
Frankie & Witney
Foxtrot, "Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles
Jordan & Lindsay
Tango, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" by Shawn Mendes
Lindsey & Mark
Cha Cha, "Don't Worry" by Madcon
Nick & Peta
Cha Cha, "Come Get It Bae" by Pharrell Williams
Nikki & Artem
Tango, "So What!" by P!nk
Sasha & Gleb
Cha Cha, "Like That" by Fleur East
Terrell & Cheryl
Cha Cha, "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" by The Temptations
Vanessa & Maks
Cha Cha, "Woman" by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns
Victoria & Val
Cha Cha, "Born Ready" by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy
ET PREDICTIONS!
Frontrunners
We have yet to officially see any of the stars step foot in the ballroom, but if we had to make predictions on who will be taking home the season 25 mirrorball trophy at this point, our guesses would go to Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas, Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke, or Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko.
Get Ready for an NBA v. NFL Showdown!
While we've had quite a number of NFL stars in the ballroom over the years, the NBA players don't seem to get as much love! D. Fish is only the fourth athlete from the league to compete on the show, and while chatting with ET, T.O. revealed he's pretty stoked about competing against one of his friends!
"When we had our first meet and greet last week, I saw him walk into the room and I had probably the biggest smile on my face," T.O. explained. 'Because I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, D. Fish is on the show too?!' It's going to bring about some friendly competition, that's for sure."
"We've gotten a chance to know each other," he added. "That's one thing about athletes, we kinda follow each other's sports. When you've made a name for yourself and your name is mentioned throughout the course of the week during your season, I think players recognize great players. This guy's won five NBA championships, which is a big feat in itself, so yeah, obviously there's going to be some competition there.
...And a #WifeSwap!
Married couples face-off! But who will take home the prize?!
"This is a fun opportunity for us," Vanessa teased to ET. "This is an opportunity for each other and ourselves."
"The advantage that Vanessa has over me is, I think she comes into this a much better dancer than me," added Nick. "But what I have is the eye of the tiger."
