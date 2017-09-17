'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Premiere Preview: Best Team Names, Rehearsal Secrets & More!

ET PREDICTIONS!



Frontrunners



We have yet to officially see any of the stars step foot in the ballroom, but if we had to make predictions on who will be taking home the season 25 mirrorball trophy at this point, our guesses would go to Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas, Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke, or Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko.



Get Ready for an NBA v. NFL Showdown!



While we've had quite a number of NFL stars in the ballroom over the years, the NBA players don't seem to get as much love! D. Fish is only the fourth athlete from the league to compete on the show, and while chatting with ET, T.O. revealed he's pretty stoked about competing against one of his friends!



"When we had our first meet and greet last week, I saw him walk into the room and I had probably the biggest smile on my face," T.O. explained. 'Because I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, D. Fish is on the show too?!' It's going to bring about some friendly competition, that's for sure."



"We've gotten a chance to know each other," he added. "That's one thing about athletes, we kinda follow each other's sports. When you've made a name for yourself and your name is mentioned throughout the course of the week during your season, I think players recognize great players. This guy's won five NBA championships, which is a big feat in itself, so yeah, obviously there's going to be some competition there.



...And a #WifeSwap!



Married couples face-off! But who will take home the prize?!



"This is a fun opportunity for us," Vanessa teased to ET. "This is an opportunity for each other and ourselves."



"The advantage that Vanessa has over me is, I think she comes into this a much better dancer than me," added Nick. "But what I have is the eye of the tiger."



Are YOU excited for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? Which team will you be rooting for? Let me know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_) and be sure to follow all of our DWTS coverage all season long, right here on ETonline.com. For even more ballroom buzz, tune into ET's Facebook page Monday night immediately following the show for After the Stars, ET's official DWTS after show!