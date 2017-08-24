'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Pros Revealed -- and a Fan Favorite Is Returning to the Dance Floor!
The upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars will have some familiar faces returning to the dance floor as well as a rookie!
On Thursday's Good Morning America, it was revealed that fan favorite Mark Ballas will be returning to the show, while Alan Bersten will be making his debut.
"Happy to be back," Ballas tweeted following the big announcement.
Ballas, as well as Bersten, will be vying for the coveted mirror ball trophy with some other veteran DWTS pros. Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson were also confirmed to return to the show.
Rounding out the list of professional dancers are brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Maks' new wife, Peta Murgatroyd.
As for who will be partnered up with these DWTS pros, the celebrity contestants are to be officially announced on Sept. 6 on GMA.
However, a source told ET earlier this week that Drew Scott of Property Brothers and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella are expected to hit the dance floor this season.
Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.