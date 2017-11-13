'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Semifinals Recap: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!

It's hard to believe we're only one week away from finding out who will be crowned the season 25 mirrorball champion on Dancing With the Stars!

After Monday night's shocking semifinals, which sent Victoria Arlen and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovksiy, home, we were left with the four remaining couples who will advance to the next round of the competition.



But before they take the stage one last time during next week's two-night finale, ET's breaking down all the best choreography moments from last night's show -- including what we think each pair needs to do to improve!