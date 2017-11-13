'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Semifinals Recap: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!
It's hard to believe we're only one week away from finding out who will be crowned the season 25 mirrorball champion on Dancing With the Stars!
After Monday night's shocking semifinals, which sent Victoria Arlen and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovksiy, home, we were left with the four remaining couples who will advance to the next round of the competition.
But before they take the stage one last time during next week's two-night finale, ET's breaking down all the best choreography moments from last night's show -- including what we think each pair needs to do to improve!
WATCH: 'DWTS' Semifinals: Lindsay Arnold Overcomes Injury to Deliver Epic Performances with Jordan Fisher
Drew Scott & Emma Slater - Tango, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers
Dance highlight: We have to admit, this routine was definitely entertaining thanks to the stage production and Emma and Drew fully dressing the part. Our favorite moments occurred at 0:28, 0:54 and 1:18.
Judges' score: 24/30. "It was full of determination and attack ... entertaining and fun." - Len Goodman
ET's score: 23/30. Drew has continued to improve each week, but we didn't feel like this was one of his best performances. You could see Emma counting the steps for him, and at this point in the competition, that shouldn't be happening. Our advice to Drew moving forward is to drill the movements down in rehearsal, so he doesn't have to think about them when it comes time for the live show. That way, he can fully focus on his performance factor, and hopefully, deliver a routine that blows us away. We're rooting for something stellar from #TeamHotProperty next week! Show us something we haven't seen before.
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson - Salsa, "Shake" by Yin Yang Twins & Pitbull
Dance highlight: Frankie promised Witney that if they made it to week eight or nine, his shirt would come off, and that it did (at the 1:38 mark)! We also loved his high kick over Witney's head at 1:03, his slam dunk moment at 1:21 and his dance break at 0:10.
Judges' score: 25/30. "Salsa with street cred!" - Bruno Tonioli
ET's score: 27/30. We are giving Frankie a few extra points here solely for how much fun he was having up on that stage! You can tell he puts his heart and soul into these routines week after week, and for that, we think he is truly deserving of a mirrorball. Frankie needs to keep his head held high and not focus too much on the judges' critiques or compare himself to the other competitors. As long as he can maintain the same level of confidence he showcased during last night's show, we think he has what it takes to go far.
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold - Argentine Tango, "Brother" (feat. Gavin DeGraw) by NEEDTOBREATHE
Dance highlight: Jordan has impressed us since week one, and he didn't disappoint with this tango. The routine was stunning from beginning to end, with Lindsay sprinkling in elegant moves throughout the piece. Our favorite moment happened right at the beginning of the dance, when Jordan literally lifted Lindsay off her feet for a full 8 count.
Judges' score: 28/30. "Jordan, you are so a part of what has made this season fantastic." - Carrie Ann Inaba
ET's score: 29/30. It's hard for us to give Jordan any advice moving into the finals, simply because at this point, he could easily be mistaken for a pro on DWTS. Lindsay is known for incorporating creative content into her routines, so we're excited to see what tricks she'll pull out to hopefully take Jordan to victory -- and nab her first mirrorball!
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas - Contemporary, "Head High" by Alexander Jean
Dance highlight: As we say with most of Mark's routines, to get the full effect, you really need to watch the dance in its entirety. But if we had to choose a few highlights, we'd say our favorite moments were the trust fall at 0:19, Lindsey's arabesque at 0:31 and the beautiful lift starting at the 0:41 mark.
Judges' score: 29/30. "Dynamic, athletic, surprising." - Bruno Tonioli
ET's score: 28/30. We're only being extra critical on #TeamSTARK this week because it is the semifinals and we know they have what it takes to win it all. Although the judges gave this routine a nearly perfect score, we did notice a few moments where we felt Lindsey wasn't dancing as strong as she normally does. There were a few points where she wasn't really pointing her toes, and a few times where we felt like she wasn't dancing full out. Next week, we really want to see her bring her all to the ballroom.
Drew and Emma - Jazz, "Yeah!” (feat. Lil Jon, Ludacris) by Usher
Recreated: Season 17, Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff
Judges' score: 24/30. "You gotta work on finesse." - Len Goodman
ET's score: 24/30. We agree with Len here. While Drew has improved, we are starting to feel like all his routines are looking similar from week to week. He's got the basics down, now it's time to surprise us with something new and unexpected.
Jordan and Lindsay - Jive, "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner
Recreated: Season 22, Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas
Judges' score: 30/30. "One eye, one leg... amazing!" - Carrie Ann Inaba
ET's score: 30/30. If we could give out extra points, we would! This will go down as one of the best jives in the history of DWTS, and as one of the judges pointed out, #TeamFishUponAStar was able to somehow make an already iconic dance even more memorable. From the pirouettes, to the cartwheel lift to the quick flicks and Jordan's facial expressions, everything about this routine was fantastic.
Lindsey and Mark - Tango, "Feel So Close" by Calvin Harris
Recreated: Season 18, Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Judges' score: 28/30. "That was a wonderful tango. Every change of direction was absolutely on the money." - Bruno Tonioli
ET's score: 28/30. We thought Lindsey's second dance of the night was much stronger than her first, and going into next week's finals, we're excited to see which tricks Mark will surprise us with. He's known for wowing the crowd with the freestyle routines, so we wouldn't be surprised if they give Jordan and Lindsay a run for their money!
Frankie and Witney - Paso Doblé, “Carnival De Paris" by Dario G
Recreated: Season 4, Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough
Judges' score: 26/30. "All the things you were worried about were fantastic." - Carrie Ann Inaba
ET's score: 27/30. All season long, Frankie has been struggling with his confidence prior to stepping foot into the ballroom, but this week, we really felt like he was able to shake that off and go for it. We especially loved what he said in his interview package: "I belong in the finale. I deserve to win." If he can keep that confidence up next week, we could definitely see him placing in the top three, possibly even nabbing that mirrorball!
Are YOU excited for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? Which team do you think had the best dance? Let me know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_ ) or in the comments section on our #AfterTheStars reaction show! And be sure to follow all of our DWTS coverage all season long, right here on ETonline.com.
DWTS #AfterTheStars: Semifinals
Was your favorite couple saved? Join us as we react to the Dancing with the Stars semifinals!Posted by ET Reality Check on Monday, November 13, 2017