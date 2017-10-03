'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 3: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!
It's hard to believe we're already into week three of Dancing With the Stars!
On Monday night, the 11 remaining contestants danced their hearts out to routines inspired by their ultimate guilty pleasures. From the most technical lifts to the sassiest performances, ET's breaking down all the best choreography moments we saw in the ballroom.
Drew Scott & Emma Slater - Argentine Tango, "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Dance highlight: We've patiently been waiting to see more lifts this season, and this week, we got them! Drew and Emma kicked off the night with a true crime-inspired piece, with the Property Brothers star holding his pro partner in the air at the 0:52 mark.
Judges' score: 23/30.
ET's score: 21/30. We found it a bit surprising that the judges' gave this pair such high scores, when some of the couples who performed more technically advanced routines scored lower. Don't get us wrong, we LOVE #TeamHotProperty, but we think it's fair to say that Drew needs to buckle down on his footwork and fluidity. We're only being hard on him this week because not only do we want him to stay, but we know he can get there with help from last season's mirrorball champion!
Vanessa Lachey &
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Alan Bersten - Jazz, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper
Dance highlight: Ahead of this performance, co-host Erin Andrews explained that Alan (who was paired with Debbie Gibson this season but eliminated during week two) would be filling in for Maks, who was absent due to a "personal issue." Regardless of what our source tells us went down in rehearsals, Vanessa came to slay. Check her out at the 0:11 mark, perfectly dancing alongside some of the ladies from the troupe.
Judges' score: 23/30.
ET's score: 24/30. It's hard enough for a professional dancer to make changes at the last minute, so we can only imagine how hard Vanessa worked to make her dance look as good as it did Monday night. We're giving her an extra point for going out there with a smile and doing her best!
Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess - Cha Cha, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Dance highlight: Last week, Derek teased to ET that this Fresh Prince of Bel-Air routine would be fun, and that it was! Our favorite moments from the former NBA pro occurred at 0:20, 0:33, 0:50 and 1:04. Get it, D. Fish!
Judges' score: 21/30.
ET's score: 23/30. Again, another low score from the judges. We don't think this was necessarily #TeamHoopsAndHeels' strongest routine, but we do believe they deserved a few extra points.
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko - Jazz, "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by Four Tops
Dance highlight: Right from the start, we knew this dance was going to highlight Sasha's adorable personality! We loved the playfulness at 0:14, and Gleb and Sasha's perfectly in sync moves at 0:57.
Judges' score: 19/30.
ET's score: 22/30. As the judges mentioned, we do wish we would have seen more advanced dancing from Sasha in this routine. Jazz is one of the few styles on this show where you can really showcase your creativity and pull out moves you couldn't get away with in other dances, and we agree that Gleb kept their routine safe this week. However, we thought what they did was entertaining and Sasha's movements were spot on. Like Derek and Sharna, we felt #TeamATeam was scored way too low.
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas - Jive, "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" by Wham!
Dance highlight: When it comes to technique, it doesn't get much better than this! It's clear Lindsey is really listening to Mark in rehearsals, improving each and every week and getting one step closer to that mirrorball. As for our favorite moment? It's impossible to pick just one. Watch the full routine above!
Judges' score: 27/30.
ET's score: 27/30. Lindsey's natural talent is undeniable, and with a partner this strong, we can't wait to see what Mark will choreograph for her next. #TeamSTARK is in it to win it.
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd - Jazz, "Jump (For My Love)" by The Pointer Sisters
Dance highlight: Once again, it was hard to take our eyes off Peta's rockin' post-baby bod, but once we were able to, we were pleasantly surprised by Nick's moves this week. Check him out at 0:34, 0:48 and 0:59.
Judges' score: 21/30.
ET's score: 21/30. Nick has certainly improved, and we think it's safe to say this was his strongest dance so far. But if he wants to stay in the competition, he's going to need to continue to work hard in rehearsals and debut a more difficult routine next week with help from Peta.
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev - Viennese Waltz, "Love on the Brain" by Rihanna
Dance highlight: Steamy, spicy and John Cena-approved! After being told their Ballroom Night dance was a little too sexy last week, we were surprised #TeamSmackdown went with a dance inspired by the 50 Shades of Grey series. But from the beautiful spin at 0:51 to their almost-kiss at the 1:14 mark, we thought Nikki looked fierce and fabulous with Artem last night.
Judges' score: 21/30.
ET's score: 24/30. We're not sure what dance the judges watched, because in our opinion, this routine was FIRE! It's not easy to perform a routine this passionate (especially with your fiance in the audience!), and we thought Nikki nailed it.
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy - Quickstep, "Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba
Dance highlight: Heart this song, heart this dance! The fast footwork beginning at 0:22, the dip at 1:00 and their smiling faces throughout the performance, we loved it all.
Judges' score: 22/30.
ET's score: 23/30. Another adorably creative routine by Val, who's always surprising us with routines that keep us entertained from beginning to end. It's obvious he's really enjoying his partnership with Victoria this season and we know it will motivate him to keep them going until the very end. #TeamViva is certainly one to watch.
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson - Samba, "It's Gonna Be Me" by *NSYNC
Dance highlight: Ahead of Monday's show, many of the celebrities and their pro partners took to social media to address the tragic shooting in Las Vegas the night before, telling their fans that the show must go on and that they hope their dances would bring a smile to people's faces in time of mourning. Out of all the dances from Guilty Pleasures Night, we thought this one succeeded the best in doing that. From Frankie's *NSYNC moves, to his lip syncing to all-around awesomeness, it was a joy watching him dance.
Judges' score: 21/30.
ET's score: 25/30. The judges scored #TeamFranneyPack low, saying that the routine didn't have enough samba moves. But for how fun and energetic it was, we can't help ourselves from giving Frankie and Witney a few extra points.
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke - Salsa, "The Breaks" by Kurtis Blow
Dance highlight: How about that little freestyle at the very beginning of the dance? Get it, Terrell! We saw faster footwork and more energy from the former NFL pro this week, and we could tell he was really connecting with Cheryl's choreography for this number.
Judges' score: 21/30.
ET's score: 22/30. We've been waiting for T.O. to truly show off that personality we've seen on the football field, and this week, it's clear he's starting to feel more comfortable on the dance floor. And Cheryl being a two-time champion, we know she'll continue to push him to greatness as #TeamGetchaPopcorn gears up for week four. Our only worry here is the fan voting -- they've been in danger already, was this dance enough to keep them safe?
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold - Charleston, "The Glory Days" by Michael Giacchino
Dance highlight: As Bruno Tonioli so perfectly put it, this routine was "Mission INCREDIBLE!" Lindsay is known for going all out with the stage designs, and although we paid attention to all the cool lighting elements, it still didn't take away from Jordan's impressive performance. Like with Lindsey and Mark's dance, it's hard to pick just one highlight. The performance as a whole was, without a doubt, one of our favorites of the night.
Judges' score: 25/30.
ET's score: 28/30. We've said it once and we'll say it again... it's nearly impossible to tell who is the celebrity and who is the pro here because Jordan is just THAT good. If he keeps it up, we have no doubt he'll land a spot in the finals.
