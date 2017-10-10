'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 4: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!
It was an emotionally charged night on Dancing With the Stars.
The 11 remaining contestants danced their hearts out to routines symbolizing their Most Memorable Year on Monday, moving us with their heartfelt, inspiring stories. Although a fan-favorite pair from the beginning, former NBA star Derek Fisher and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, were eliminated at the end of the night, leaving us with the season 25 top 10.
From the best technical lifts to the most tear-filled performances, ET's breaking down all the memorable choreography moments from week four of the competition.
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson - Quickstep, "Adventure of a Lifetime" by Coldplay
Most memorable year: 2017, celebrating a mix of everything he's done, and to now be in a position where he can inspire others. "I have gotten to do everything I've wanted," Frankie said in his interview package. "I just don't remember it all." The Malcolm in the Middle star and race car driver revealed he had nine concussions and a fair amount of strokes, so his memory isn't great.
Dance highlight: Once again, Frankie's passion for dance truly shined out there in the ballroom last night. From his gigantic grin to his larger than life movements, you can tell he's putting his heart and soul into the routine. His most magical moments? 2:10, 2:38 and 3:00.
Judges' score: 24/30. Len Goodman called it "light and fluffy" and a great way to open the show.
ET's score: 26/30. Twenty-four seemed to be the judges' favorite number last night, as many pairs received this score. If #TeamFranneyPack danced later in the night, we think they probably would have received an extra point or two.
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke - Viennese Waltz, "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston
Most memorable year: 2012, when he lost his grandma, Alice Black, who raised him in Alexander City, Alabama. She was diagnosed with dementia years ago, and T.O. said in his interview package, "Everything I did [in my career], was for her. It was for my family."
Dance highlight: When your pro partner is as stunning of a dancer as Cheryl, it's easy to focus on the female while watching a routine like this. But last night, all eyes were on Terrell! We especially loved his moments at 2:21, 2:28 and 3:02.
Judges' score: 24/30. Bruno Tonioli was a big fan of this routine, telling the former NFL pro that it was his "most accomplished performance to date .. elegant, smart, great poise."
ET's score: 25/30. This was the side of Terrell we knew was there, but have been WAITING to see all season! His movement this week was soft and elegant, and his touching story melted our hearts.
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev - Contemporary, "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten
Most memorable year: 2016, when she made her comeback to the ring after she underwent surgery for a neck injury that could have ended her WWE career. Nikki said she had never been more scared in her entire life, and couldn't accept that her career was over. She was back in the ring just seven months later, proving she is, indeed, a fighter!
Dance highlight: We have to give Artem an A+ for this stunning choreography and set design. The subtlety of the ring gave the dance a nice touch, and the use of silks took the level of difficulty to a whole new level. Watch Nikki master the aerial skills at the 2:00 mark!
Judges' score: 24/30. Carrie Ann Inaba raved over this piece, telling #TeamSmackdown, "That was such a perfect blend of newfound artistry ... [it's the] first time we've really seen the inner dialogue come out like that."
ET's score: 27/30. We're not sure why the judges are being so hard on Nikki this season, but we think she deserved a much higher score. We thought her dance was stronger than some of the other pairs who received a 24 from Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann.
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd - Contemporary, "Falling Slowly" by Marketa Irglova & Glen Hansard
Most memorable year: 2011, when he married Vanessa. Nick said the most important thing he ever wanted in life was a family. "It's only the beginning," he joked in his interview package. "We've got a long way to go."
Dance highlight: This week, Nick did a great job of leading Peta across the ballroom, improving on his skills as a partner. The piece was packed with trust-falls and lifts, like at 1:54, 1:58 and 2:15.
Judges' score: 22/30. Carrie Ann praised Peta for her beautiful choreography and told Nick this was "by far" his best dance yet.
ET's score: 23/30. Although we think this style of dance looked a bit better on Nick than some of the other genres he's experimented with, he's going to need to really step up his game next week in order to stay in the competition. With so much talent this season, the competitors need to BRING it!
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas - Viennese Waltz, "Anchor" by Mindy Gledhill
Most memorable year: 2016, the year her dad died after a battle with cancer. Lindsey said she learned to stop being angry and bitter and began to be grateful for what they had together.
Dance highlight: If our hearts weren't already crushed from all the emotional, inspiring stories, this one really did us in! Mark is known for his creative choreography, but we think it's safe to say this piece easily tops his 'Best DWTS Routines' list. Lindsey wowed us from beginning to end, but her most memorable moment was the gorgeous double dip starting at 2:43.
Judges' score: 26/30. Bruno perfectly described the piece as "gorgeous and magical," like "one of those dreams you never want to wake up from."
ET's score: 29/30. So graceful, smooth and elegant. Week after week, she continues to surprise us and we can't wait to see MORE!
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold - Contemporary, "Take Me Home" by Us The Duo
Most memorable year: 2005, when Jordan's grandparents officially adopted him. The Broadway star's biological mother gave birth to him when she was 16 years old. At the time, she was struggling with substance abuse and not "ready or fit" to be a mom.
Dance highlight: Just when we thought the dancing couldn't get any better after watching #TeamSTARK kill it out there in the ballroom, Jordan and Lindsay show up with this insanely powerful piece! It's impossible to pick just one highlight, so do yourself a favor and watch it in it's entirety -- you won't be disappointed.
Judges' score: 29/30. Bruno took the words right out of our mouths. "That was exquisitely flawless," he gushed. "You danced with such sincerity and honesty ... it was a work of art, my darling."
ET's score: 30/30. Come on, Len! Jordan danced impeccably last night, and we think this dance deserved a perfect score. After seeing this performance, we have a good feeling this could be the year Lindsay finally wins her first mirrorball. Jordan is one of the best performers the competition has ever seen - and it's only week four!
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko - Foxtrot, "Over My Head (Cable Car)" by The Fray
Most memorable year: 2016, when she wrapped the final season of Pretty Little Liars -- one door closed and another opened. Sasha revealed during her interview package that she was struggling with her health, losing out on jobs due to weight gain which threatened her future as an actress. But since then, she's had a shift in her focus, all thanks to her excitement over her engagement to Hudson Sheaffer.
Dance highlight: It's not easy to follow a routine like Jordan and Lindsay's, but #TeamATeam didn't disappoint. Not only did Sasha look beautiful in the ballroom, but she danced beautifully as well. Her most memorable moment happened at 2:30, a pretty arabesque turn.
Judges' score: 24/30. Len called it "lovely" and "well done," and we couldn't agree more!
ET's score: 25/30. After harsh critiques from the judges last week, we were happy to see Sasha shine during Most Memorable Year night. It's clear she's becoming more confident and we're excited to watch her grow from here.
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy - Rumba, "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)" by Nick Lachey
Most memorable year: 2017, the year her family was finally complete. She gave birth to her third child, son Phoenix, but 10 weeks premature. "My family is the proudest achievement in life," she marveled.
Dance highlight: Despite the rumored tension between #TeamBabiesAndBallroom, we thought the two put on a remarkable performance this week. Our favorite moments occurred at 2:34 and 3:05.
Judges' score: 24/30. "Rumba is the woman's dance," said Carrie Ann. "I thought this was an excellent dance for you."
ET's score: 25/30. If Vanessa keeps dancing the way she did in this piece, we think she has the ability to go quite far in this competition. Her natural grace and passion truly shined out there!
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Drew Scott & Emma Slater - Jive, "Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen
Most memorable year: 2007, when he and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, officially became The Property Brothers.
Dance highlight: We love a good surprise, and that's exactly what we got from #TeamHotProperty this week! Watch Jonathan hit the dance floor with Drew and Emma starting at the 2:26 mark.
Judges' score: 24/30. Len loved this routine, saying it was, "Twice as much fun, twice the energy!"
ET's score: 24/30. Our advice for Drew is the same suggestions we have for Nick -- the reality star really needs to nail down the basics if he wants to stay in the competition.
Celebrity/fan reaction:
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy - Foxtrot, "I Lived" by OneRepublic
Most memorable year: 2017, doing DWTS and no longer being paralyzed. Victoria developed two rare conditions when she was 11 years old, and said she went from being "a normal, happy kid" to "a vegetable." At the time, her parents were told they needed to accept the fact that she was going to die. But in 2010, everything changed when she started to get the movement in her hands and talking back. Flash forward to present day, and here she is, rocking the dance competition show.
Dance highlight: Last but definitely not least, #TeamViVa amazed us once again. In one of the most inspiring routines of the night, the former Paralympic swimmer proved exactly why she's in it to win it. Like Jordan's dance, choosing just one highlight wouldn't do this piece justice. Watch the full performance above!
Judges' score: 27/30. Bruno said Victoria "danced like a star," and that she did.
ET's score: 28/30. Like many DWTS fans, we are still in shock over Victoria's journey from wheelchair to dance floor. With Val by her side, we have no doubt she'll make it far, maybe even to the finals.
Celebrity/fan reaction:
