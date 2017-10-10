'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 4: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!

It was an emotionally charged night on Dancing With the Stars.

The 11 remaining contestants danced their hearts out to routines symbolizing their Most Memorable Year on Monday, moving us with their heartfelt, inspiring stories. Although a fan-favorite pair from the beginning, former NBA star Derek Fisher and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, were eliminated at the end of the night, leaving us with the season 25 top 10.

From the best technical lifts to the most tear-filled performances, ET's breaking down all the memorable choreography moments from week four of the competition.