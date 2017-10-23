'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 6 Recap: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!

It was a Night at the Movies on Dancing With the Stars, and fans were in for a real treat!



We had our popcorn popped and ready for Terrell Owens' piece with Cheryl Burke, and our eyes were glued to the screen for Lindsey Stirling's chilling sci-fi routine with Mark Ballas. From top to bottom of the show, there were plenty of highlights and memorable moments from week six, which featured guest judge Shania Twain.



Unfortunately, fans also had to say goodbye to one more pair this season. Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd were the fifth couple to go home following a great run in the competition.

From the most technical lifts to the performances that made us jump out of our seats, ET's breaking down all the best choreography moments from week six of the competition.