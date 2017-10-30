'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 7 Recap: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!

Dancing With the Stars' Halloween night was filled with plenty of entertaining treats -- along with one, shocking trick.

At the end of the show, two pairs were sent home in a surprise double elimination: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev and Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Now, only six couples remain and will move forward into week eight of the competition. But first, ET's breaking down all the memorable choreography moments from week seven of the competition -- and what the celebs need to do in order to avoid elimination!