'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 8 Recap: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!

Dancing With the Stars' Trio Night was full-on fun!

With special appearances from past winners, like reigning mirrorball champion Rashad Jennings and season one winner Kelly Monaco, there was a tremendous amount of talent in the ballroom during week eight of the dance competition show.

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to one dancing duo -- Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke -- before the five other couples were announced that they'd be advancing to next week's semi-finals.

Now, ET's breaking down all the memorable choreography moments from last night's performances!