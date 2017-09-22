'Dancing With the Stars' Week 2 Preview: Who Are the Frontrunners? Who's Going Home?!

It's a two-night special of Dancing With the Stars!

It may only be the second week of the competition, but this season's 13 contestants and their pro partners have been doubling up their work in rehearsals, gearing up to perform not one but two dances this week.

But before they show off their skills, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about what to expect in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night!

Who's on top of the leaderboard?

1. It's a tie for first! Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold, Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 22/30

2. Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 21/30

3. Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev: 20/30