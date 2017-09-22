'Dancing With the Stars' Week 2 Preview: Who Are the Frontrunners? Who's Going Home?!
It's a two-night special of Dancing With the Stars!
It may only be the second week of the competition, but this season's 13 contestants and their pro partners have been doubling up their work in rehearsals, gearing up to perform not one but two dances this week.
But before they show off their skills, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about what to expect in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night!
Who's on top of the leaderboard?
1. It's a tie for first! Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold, Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 22/30
2. Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 21/30
3. Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev: 20/30
Who's in danger of elimination?
Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe received the lowest score from the judges -- 15/30 -- last Monday, followed closely behind by Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke, who received a score of 15, and Drew Scott & Emma Slater, who scored a total of 16 points.
When troupe dancer Sasha Farber stopped by ET for a Facebook Live interview last week, he told us he didn't think #TeamGetchaPopcorn was scored fairly... and thinks his fiancée's partner has potential!
"I think [T.O.] coming out first isn't the easiest to do. Especially the premiere, the judges have never seen... he's never danced before," he explained. "[But] it is always good to kind of start off slow. You don't want to come out guns blazing straight away."
As for the Property Brothers star, he thinks Len Goodman said it best: "He's definitely a fixer-upper!"
Two nights?! Explain!
Yep, it's double the dancing this week! On Monday, it's "Ballroom Night," starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The first elimination of season 25 will take place at the end of the show.
Then, on Tuesday, the remaining 12 contestants will participate in "Latin Night," at 9 p.m. ET/PT. At the end of the show, there will be another elimination.
So, yes, DWTS fans. Unfortunately TWO pairs will be going home this week instead of one. Hope you got your votes in!!!
What are the stars dancing to on MONDAY?
Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe
Tango, "Whatever Lola Wants" by Sarah Vaughan
Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten
Quickstep, "This Is My Time" by Amy Stroup
Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess
Foxtrot, "Hallelujah, I Love Her So" by Ray Charles
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Quickstep, "Sing, Sing, Sing" by Louis Prima
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Tango, "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Viennese Waltz, "Count on Me" by Judah Kelly
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Quickstep, "Swing Set" by Jurassic 5
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd
Foxtrot, "Mandy" by Barry Manilow
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Waltz, "Come Away With Me" by Norah Jones
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko
Viennese Waltz, "I'm Going Down" by Rose Royce
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Foxtrot, "Pillow Talk" by ZAYN
Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Foxtrot, "Hit Me With a Hot Note" by Tami Tappan Damiano
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Tango, "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift
What are the stars dancing to on TUESDAY?
Barbara & Keo
Cha Cha, "Bongolia" by Incredible Bongo Band
Debbie & Alan
Argentine Tango, "Havana" by Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
Derek & Sharna
Paso Doblé, "Diablo Rojo" by Rodrigo y Gabriela
Drew & Emma
Rumba, "Lights Down Low" by Max feat. gnash
Frankie & Witney
Cha Cha, "Perm" by Bruno Mars
Jordan & Lindsay
Samba, "Mi Gente" by J. Balvin & Willy William
Lindsey & Mark
Salsa, "Mani Picao" by Ricky Campanelli
Nick & Peta
Argentine Tango, "She’s a Lady" by Lion Babe
Nikki & Artem
Samba, "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
Sasha & Gleb
Samba, "Most Girls" by Hailee Steinfeld
Terrell & Cheryl
Samba, "Hot in Herre" by Nelly
Vanessa & Maks
Salsa, "Instruction" by Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don
Victoria & Val
Rumba, "Easy" by Sky Ferreira
How are the stars feeling going into week two?
Here's what some of them told ET during our interviews:
Lindsey hopes to use her newfound dance skills outside the ballroom.
"The great thing about Lindsey is, she really wants to learn how to dance," Mark gushed. "Not to just learn the routine each week. This is something she can take with her. Being a musician, doing live shows, we really work on finesse and timing and how the hips should feel, and she's improved so much already. She works so hard and is so devoted."
Drew is hoping to impress Len this time.
"I know Len loves the details," he explained. "And I'm that same kinda guy, so is Emma, so that's just something, you know, each week, it's going to get a little better."
"We're going to really impress Len with what I can do with my height and my clean feet," he added. "There's so much I'm learning. It's like a mind mill right now, getting all this new information I've never had, but I'm loving it."
Derek is ready to change the reputation NBA stars have on DWTS.
"I have an amazing feeling about this [guy]," said Sharna, when asked why basketball players don't normally do well in the competition. "He's impressed me every day. It's true, he's not natural at this, but he's an incredible athlete and works so incredibly hard."
"I couldn't be more proud as his coach and I am SO excited for what's to come," she added. 'We're gonna prove that whole stigma completely wrong."
Terrell is working on his footwork and focusing on getting the steps down.
"I'm just really trying to absorb and grasp everything that Cheryl can teach me," he shared. "The most challenging part about it is just learning the fundamentals."
"I have so much respect for dancers," he continued. "I'm just trying to enjoy it while I can and it's a challenge for everybody. It's difficult to make it look good when we haven't had the years of experience you guys have, so we're just trying to do the best that we can and put on a good show!"
Social media highlights.
Below, see more of the best moments the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform again on Monday:
Are YOU excited for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? Which team will you be rooting for?