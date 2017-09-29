'Dancing With the Stars' Week 3 Preview: Celebs Reveal Their Sexy, Silly & Superhero-Themed Guilty Pleasures!

What are the stars' guilty pleasures?

While we'll still have to wait for some surprises in the ballroom Monday night, a few of the dancing duos already told ET what their routines will be based on. Here's what they said:

Frankie is ready to bust out his best boy band dance moves -- with help from another contestant!

"My guilty pleasure is that I'm a big fan of boy bands," the Malcolm in the Middle star revealed. "Normally I wouldn't admit that, but you know what? I'm already wearing sequins and dancing in front of millions of people -- I can go ahead and throw out there the fact that I like boy bands! So, we're dancing to *NSYNC's 'It's Gonna Be Me.' I love the song and we do do a little breakdown, a little boy band thing in there, but most of it's samba. The boy band thing's a little more in my element than the samba, but my hips just don't move!"

"I'm gonna blame my broken back that that's why my hips don't move, just to warn you guys," he added.

Frankie also told ET that he asked 98 Degrees' Nick for help on the helps. Stay tuned to ETonline.com today for more on that story!



Nikki Bella is all about the sexy romance novels.

"I love them," she gushed. "I'm not too into Fabio style. I would rather have a Viking steal me on a boat and watch him fight and then come back on and take me away. That's hot. I like it when he gets super manly."

Emma says the choreography for Drew's dance is her "most interesting yet."

"I can tell you, Sasha [Farber] is in our number," she exclaimed. "There may be a crime of passion going on... basically, we're going to have the funnest themed week ever on Dancing With the Stars. I don't know how much I can tell you, but it might have something to do with true crime. Forensic Files is Drew's guilty pleasure and all I gotta say is, it's the most interesting dance I've ever had to choreograph ever."

Jordan Fisher's routine is "very fast and very hard" -- but he's ready to nail it!

"We will be superheroes," he said. "I'm a massive comic book, superhero fan. So, The Incredibles, the Disney Pixar movie, it's my favorite Pixar movie ever. I feel like it's the best visual representation of a comic book, and the theme song for it is so recognizable ... it's AWESOME. It's very fun."



Derek is channeling one of Will Smith's most iconic characters.

"[Sharna and I] are just going to have fun," the former NBA pro teased. "That, to me, is what this is about."

"For several years, late after a game, traveling [with] the Lakers... you get to the hotel at two in the morning, you're still up and can't go to sleep," he continued. "And The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is on! So, we'll have kind of a Fresh Prince theme."