'Dancing With the Stars' Week 3 Preview: Celebs Reveal Their Sexy, Silly & Superhero-Themed Guilty Pleasures!
The competition on Dancing With Stars is heating up!
The 11 remaining contestants will take the floor once again on Monday night, performing dances inspired by their ultimate guilty pleasures, a brand new theme for the dance competition show.
But before the stars and their pro partners show off their skills, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about what to expect in the ballroom!
Who's on top of the leaderboard?
1. Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson: 25/30
2. Tie! Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold, Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 24/30
3. Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 23/30
Who's in danger of elimination?
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev received the lowest score from the judges last Tuesday, 18/30. They were followed closely behind with a three-way tie between Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess, Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke and Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd, who all received 19 points.
What are the stars dancing to?
Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess
Cha Cha, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Argentine Tango, "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Samba, "It's Gonna Be Me" by *NSYNC
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Charleston, "The Glory Days" by Michael Giacchino
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Jive, "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" by Wham!
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd
Jazz, "Jump (For My Love)" by The Pointer Sisters
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Viennese Waltz, "Love on the Brain" by Rihanna
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko
Jazz, "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by Four Tops
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Salsa, "The Breaks" by Kurtis Blow
Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Jazz, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Quickstep, "Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba
What are the stars' guilty pleasures?
While we'll still have to wait for some surprises in the ballroom Monday night, a few of the dancing duos already told ET what their routines will be based on. Here's what they said:
Frankie is ready to bust out his best boy band dance moves -- with help from another contestant!
"My guilty pleasure is that I'm a big fan of boy bands," the Malcolm in the Middle star revealed. "Normally I wouldn't admit that, but you know what? I'm already wearing sequins and dancing in front of millions of people -- I can go ahead and throw out there the fact that I like boy bands! So, we're dancing to *NSYNC's 'It's Gonna Be Me.' I love the song and we do do a little breakdown, a little boy band thing in there, but most of it's samba. The boy band thing's a little more in my element than the samba, but my hips just don't move!"
"I'm gonna blame my broken back that that's why my hips don't move, just to warn you guys," he added.
Frankie also told ET that he asked 98 Degrees' Nick for help on the helps. Stay tuned to ETonline.com today for more on that story!
Nikki Bella is all about the sexy romance novels.
"I love them," she gushed. "I'm not too into Fabio style. I would rather have a Viking steal me on a boat and watch him fight and then come back on and take me away. That's hot. I like it when he gets super manly."
Emma says the choreography for Drew's dance is her "most interesting yet."
"I can tell you, Sasha [Farber] is in our number," she exclaimed. "There may be a crime of passion going on... basically, we're going to have the funnest themed week ever on Dancing With the Stars. I don't know how much I can tell you, but it might have something to do with true crime. Forensic Files is Drew's guilty pleasure and all I gotta say is, it's the most interesting dance I've ever had to choreograph ever."
Jordan Fisher's routine is "very fast and very hard" -- but he's ready to nail it!
"We will be superheroes," he said. "I'm a massive comic book, superhero fan. So, The Incredibles, the Disney Pixar movie, it's my favorite Pixar movie ever. I feel like it's the best visual representation of a comic book, and the theme song for it is so recognizable ... it's AWESOME. It's very fun."
Derek is channeling one of Will Smith's most iconic characters.
"[Sharna and I] are just going to have fun," the former NBA pro teased. "That, to me, is what this is about."
"For several years, late after a game, traveling [with] the Lakers... you get to the hotel at two in the morning, you're still up and can't go to sleep," he continued. "And The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is on! So, we'll have kind of a Fresh Prince theme."
Social media teases.
Below, see more of the best moments that the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform again on Monday:
