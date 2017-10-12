'Dancing With the Stars' Week 5 Preview: Sasha Pieterse, Jordan Fisher & More Explain Disney Night Routines!
It's week five of Dancing With the Stars!
As the 10 remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage on Monday, they'll transform into some of the most magical characters from their favorite Disney films.
That's right, it's Disney night, and ET's breaking down everything we can expect to see in the ballroom!
Who's on top of the leaderboard?
1. Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold: 29/30
2. Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy: 27/30
3. Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 26/30
Who's in danger of elimination?
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd received the lowest score from the judges last week, 22/30. Whether they'll stay in the competition will heavily rely on fan votes. Guess we'll have to wait and see what happens!
What are the stars dancing to?
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Viennese Waltz, "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Argentine Tango, "Angelica" from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Foxtrot, "You're Welcome" from Moana
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Foxtrot, "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd
Quickstep, "The Bare Necessities" from The Jungle Book
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Jazz, "Remember Me" from Disney•Pixar’s upcoming animated feature, Coco
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko
Rumba, "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Quickstep, "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King
Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Waltz, "Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra" from Snow White
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Jazz, "Steamboat Willie" from Steamboat Willie
What can we expect from the performances?
While we'll still have to wait for some surprises in the ballroom Monday night, a few of the dancing duos already shared some details about their upcoming routines with ET. Here's what they said:
Sasha teases that her dance with Gleb is "super cute."
"I'm excited," she gushed. "I'm Ariel when she's already got legs. Wearing the red wig, which I'm super stoked about. It should be really cool!"
"Naturally, [Gleb's] a prince," she continued, telling ET she feels "so much better" about her role in the competition now than she did during week one. "It was the first time I had done anything live and I think after that, I knew my surroundings, knew what the audience felt like, I could hear my music cues, which is a big help, and yeah, I feel a lot more comfortable and confident on the floor, which is really helpful. [Now] I can just focus on the dance."
Jordan and Lindsay are focusing on getting better.
After topping the leaderboard with an almost-perfect score last week, #TeamFishUponAStar is working extra hard to stay there.
"Our goal from the beginning has been to keep getting better, and we've done that this far," Lindsay explained. "We never want anybody to be disappointed. But at the same time, I don't want to put that pressure on us. At the end of the day, it's about us growing and learning and bringing something new out of each other week after week. So, I think if we can focus on that more than the pressure side of it, I feel like we'll be just fine."
And it sounds like they'll be just fine, especially because the two are dancing to one of Jordan's own songs!
"It's the first time we're dancing to his song, a song that he sang as well," Lindsay said. "He did a version of 'You're Welcome' with Lin-Manuel Miranda. I'm so excited to dance to it because it's just amazing."
Social media teases.
Below, see more of the best moments that the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform again on Monday:
Artem is a tad bit nervous about Nikki's dance style this week.
"So, we're doing the jazz this week," he teased. "Which is interesting, because I'm more the Latin type of expert, not the jazz type of expert. But we have a great, great movie that hasn't come out yet called Coco. It's a new Disney movie and it's going to be awesome."
Are YOU excited for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? Which team will you be rooting for?