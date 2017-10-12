'Dancing With the Stars' Week 5 Preview: Sasha Pieterse, Jordan Fisher & More Explain Disney Night Routines!

Jordan and Lindsay are focusing on getting better.

After topping the leaderboard with an almost-perfect score last week, #TeamFishUponAStar is working extra hard to stay there.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to keep getting better, and we've done that this far," Lindsay explained. "We never want anybody to be disappointed. But at the same time, I don't want to put that pressure on us. At the end of the day, it's about us growing and learning and bringing something new out of each other week after week. So, I think if we can focus on that more than the pressure side of it, I feel like we'll be just fine."

And it sounds like they'll be just fine, especially because the two are dancing to one of Jordan's own songs!

"It's the first time we're dancing to his song, a song that he sang as well," Lindsay said. "He did a version of 'You're Welcome' with Lin-Manuel Miranda. I'm so excited to dance to it because it's just amazing."