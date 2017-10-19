'Dancing With the Stars' Week 6 Preview: Frankie Muniz, Mark Ballas & More Reveal Ballroom Strategies!
It's week six of Dancing With the Stars!
As the nine remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage on Monday, they'll be dancing to routines inspired by various film genres.
It's A Night at the Movies, and ET's breaking down everything we can expect to see in the ballroom!
Drew Scott is taking over ET's Instagram!
Before the show kicks off, the Property Brothers star will be sharing behind-the-scenes pics and videos on ET's Instagram Stories. Make sure you're following us so you don't miss out on all the action!
Who's on top of the leaderboard?
1. Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold: 30/30
2. Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson: 29/30
3. Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 28/30
WATCH: Sasha Pieterse Opens Up About Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'I'm Just Really Bummed' (Exclusive)
Who's in danger of elimination?
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd received the lowest score from the judges last week, 22/30, followed closely behind by Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who scored a total of 24 points.
What are the couples dancing to?
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Paso Doblé, "Legend" by The Score (Action)
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Jazz, "Holly Rock" by Sheila E. (Animation)
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Rumba, "Supermarket Flowers" by Ed Sheeran (Drama)
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Argentine Tango, "Human" by Sevdaliza (Sci-Fi)
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd
Samba, "Wild Wild West" by Dru Hill, Will Smith & Kool Mo Dee (Western)
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Argentine Tango, "Dernière Danse" by Indila (Foreign)
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Jive, "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man (Spy)
Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Quickstep, "Let's Be Bad" from Smash (Musical)
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Paso Doblé, "We Will Rock You" by Queen (Sports)
Are there any special performances?
Yes! Shania Twain will be taking a seat next to Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba on Monday, to serve as a guest judge. She'll also take the stage to perform "Soldier," the new track off her latest album, Now.
How do the stars plan to improve this week in order to stay in the competition?
Some of the couples shared their strategies going into week six with ET!
#TeamSTARK plans to continue to deliver surprises.
"I just love to create, so having someone [like Lindsey] who's down and who's up for it, we get along really well, enjoy coming up with music ideas together, concepts... that's the fun part for me," Mark explained. "The fact that she's just super down for anything and just throws herself 100 percent into whatever we do. That makes it a lot of fun."
#TeamGetchaPopcorn is focusing on having fun.
Week after week, Terrell continues to improve, and he credits it all to his pro partner, Cheryl. "I owe it all to her," he said. "I'm not a ballroom dancer."
"Everything we're doing in rehearsal, it's a lot of hard work," he added. "It's frustrating, it's exhausting, but at the same time, I'm enjoying it. It's a lot of fun."
#TeamFishUponAStar hopes to stay on top!
After receiving the first perfect score of the season last week, Jordan and Lindsay need to work extra hard to prove that they still got plenty of tricks up their sleeves.
"I've never gotten the first perfect score of any season I've been on, so this is a first for both of us," said Lindsay, who has yet to nab a mirrorball trophy. "It's pretty cool we get to have that together because it's a big thing."
"At the end of the day, everybody's training is different," added Jordan. "Our goal is as partners is to get better every week. That's the ultimate goal, and thus far, we have managed to get a better score each week. Hopefully America votes for us and keeps us on the show!"
#TeamViVa isn't comparing themselves to their competitors.
"We're in a competition in our own," Val explained. "We're in our own little journey ... we have five weeks now worth of awesome dances. [Victoria's] got six cool, awesome, epic dances to be proud of."
"I just want to keep going," he added. "I have ideas for weeks for us, so I just want to make sure we're still in the competition, so we can realize those ideas."
#TeamFranneyPack is trying to avoid the tears.
Frankie and Witney admitted that placing in the bottom two last week was a terrifying moment. "We don't want to go home, so please vote for us because we don't want to go anywhere," said Witney. "Frankie almost cried. He had a little tear in his eye, I swear."
"I do not want to go home," Frankie exclaimed. "I'm having way too much fun. Honestly, this is my favorite thing I've ever done."
Social media teases.
Below, see more of the best moments that the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform again on Monday:
Are YOU excited for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? Which team will you be rooting for? Let me know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_) and be sure to follow all of our DWTS coverage all season long, right here on ETonline.com. For even more ballroom buzz, tune into ET's Reality Check Facebook page Monday night immediately following the show for After the Stars, ET's official DWTS after show!