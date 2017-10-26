'Dancing With the Stars' Week 7 Preview: Terrell Owens & Drew Scott Selected as Halloween Night Team Captains!

It's week seven of Dancing With the Stars -- and the ballroom's about to get eerie!

As the eight remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage on Monday, they'll be dancing to various spooktacular routines ranging from the Charleston to the jive to the tango. Later, the stars will split into two teams, delivering performances we can only imagine will be memorable.

It's Halloween night, and ET's breaking down everything we can expect to see in the ballroom!

Who's on top of the leaderboard?

1. Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 40/40

2. Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold: 39/40

2. Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke: 37/40