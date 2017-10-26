'Dancing With the Stars' Week 7 Preview: Terrell Owens & Drew Scott Selected as Halloween Night Team Captains!
It's week seven of Dancing With the Stars -- and the ballroom's about to get eerie!
As the eight remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage on Monday, they'll be dancing to various spooktacular routines ranging from the Charleston to the jive to the tango. Later, the stars will split into two teams, delivering performances we can only imagine will be memorable.
It's Halloween night, and ET's breaking down everything we can expect to see in the ballroom!
Who's on top of the leaderboard?
1. Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 40/40
2. Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold: 39/40
2. Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke: 37/40
Who's in danger of elimination?
Drew Scott & Emma Slater received the lowest score from the judges last week, 30/40, followed closely behind by Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy, who scored a total of 31 points.
What are the couples dancing to?
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Charleston, "Remains of the Day" by Danny Elfman
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Contemporary, "Every Breath You Take" by Chase Holfelder
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Paso Doblé, "Animals" by Martin Garrix
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Paso Doblé, "Roundtable Rival" by Lindsey Stirling
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Jive, "I Put a Spell on You" by Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus version)
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Tango, "Super Freak" by Rick James
Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Paso Doblé, "Game of Survival" by Ruelle
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Viennese Waltz, "The Night We Met" by Lord Huron
Whose on which team for the group dances?
Team Phantom of the Opera
Team captain:
Drew
Team members:
Emma
Victoria & Val
Frankie & Witney
Vanessa & Maksim
Team Monster Mash
Team captain:
Terrell
Team Members:
Cheryl
Jordan & Lindsay
Lindsey & Mark
Nikki & Artem
How are the stars feeling going into week seven?
Some of the couples teased their upcoming performances with ET!
Drew Scott is super stoked for the team dance.
"Our own duo is worth more points than the team dance, but I love the team dances, personally," he shared. "It is one of my favorites. Getting to dance with everyone else on the show, it is so fun. We are like one big family, so to actually get to dance with three of the other pairs, that is going to be awesome."
Jordan Fisher is trying not to pay too much attention to the scoreboard.
"None of those things matter," he said. "I love the show, I love the experience and I love Lindsay, and I want her to win so badly it hurts me. I lose sleep over it, especially when I'm given a style that I know is going to kill my hips because that's just the sort of thing that it does. [Dancing] kills people's hips."
(Note: Lindsay has yet to win a mirrorball trophy. If she and Jordan continue to top the leaderboard, there's a good chance she could win her first-ever DWTS trophy!)
Terrell is hoping to get another 10 this week!
"Like I told everyone, I'm in it to win it," said T.O., who received his first 10 from guest judge Shania Twain last week. "I know everybody sees me as a football player, but I want to show people a different side to me. If you commit yourself to something, you can achieve it."
Social media teases.
Below, see more of the best moments that the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform again on Monday:
Are YOU excited for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? Which team will you be rooting for? Let me know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_) and be sure to follow all of our DWTS coverage all season long, right here on ETonline.com. For even more ballroom buzz, tune into ET's Reality Check Facebook page Monday night immediately following the show for After the Stars, ET's official DWTS after show!