'Dancing With the Stars' Will 'Light Up the Night' With New Winter Tour -- Get the Details!
Dancing With the Stars is hitting the road again!
The ABC reality-competition show recently announced the Dancing With the Stars: Live! -- Light Up the Night Tour, to kick off on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Several DWTS favorites will take part in the road show, including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney
Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber -- with more surprise guests to be announced.
Following the success of the Hot Summer Nights tour, DWTS has added more dates to the winter tour, which will run from the end of the year through March 18 in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now at dwtstour.com.
Read on for all the scheduled dates.
Dec 30: Charlotte, NC (Owens Auditorium)
Dec 31: Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
Jan 2: Atlanta, GA (The Fox)
Jan 3: Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)
Jan 4: Philadelphia, PA (Tower Theater)
Jan 5: Kitchener, ON (Centre in the Square)
Jan 6: Rama, ON (Casino Rama)
Jan 7: Rama, ON (Casino Rama)
Jan 9: New Brunswick, NJ (State Theater)
Jan 10: Washington D.C. (MGM National Harbor)
Jan 12: Bethlehem, PA (Sands)
Jan 13: Bethlehem, PA (Sands)
Jan 14: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theater)
Jan 15: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theater)
Jan 16: Pittsburgh, PA (Bennedum)
Jan 18: New York, NY (Radio City Music Hall)
Jan 19: Verona, NY (Turning Stone)
Jan 20: Windsor, ON (Casino Windsor) *Matinee & Evening Show
Jan 21: Buffalo, NY (Sheas)
Jan 23: Bangor, ME (Cross Insurance Center)
Jan 24: Portland, ME (Merrill Auditorium)
Jan 25: Boston, MA (Wang)
Jan 26: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)
Jan 27: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)
Jan 28: Baltimore, MD (The Lyric)
Jan 30: Cleveland, OH (State Theater)
Jan 31: Columbus, OH (The Palace)
Feb 1: Cincinnati, OH (The Taft)
Feb 2: Indianapolis, IN (The Murat)
Feb 3: Rosemont, IL (Rosemont Theater)
Feb 5: Ames, IA (Stephens Auditorium)
Feb 6: Rockford, IL (Coronado)
Feb 7: Ft Wayne, IN (The Embassy)
Feb 8: Knoxville, TN (Knoxville Civic Auditorium)
Feb 9: Birmingham, AL (BJCC Concert Hall)
Feb 11: Nashville, TN (Opry House)
Feb 13: Sarasota, FL (Van Wezel)
Feb 14: Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)
Feb 15: Hollywood, FL (Seminole Hard Rock)
Feb 16: Naples, FL (Hayes)
Feb 17: Jacksonville, FL (Times Moran)
Feb 18: Orlando, FL (Bob Carr Theater)
Feb 21: Austin, TX (Bass Hall)
Feb 22: Wichita Falls, TX (Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium)
Feb 23: Dallas, TX (Fairpark Music Hall)
Feb 24: Sugar Land, TX (Smart Financial Center)
Feb 25: McAllen, TX (McAllen Performing Arts Center)
Feb 26: Midland, TX (Wagner Noel)
Feb 27: Amarillo, TX (Amarillo Civic Auditorium)
Mar 1: Albuquerque, NM (Popejoy)
Mar 2: El Paso, TX (Chavez Theater)
Mar 3: Phoenix, AZ (Comerica Theater)
Mar 4: San Diego, CA (Symphony Hall)
Mar 6: Riverside, CA (Fox Theater)
Mar 7: Riverside, CA (Fox Theater)
Mar 8: Stockton, CA (Stockton Arena)
Mar 9: San Jose, CA (City National)
Mar 10: Redding, CA (Redding Civic Center)
Mar 11: Eugene, OR (Hult Center)
Mar 13: Seattle, WA (WaMu Theater)
Mar 14: Spokane, WA (INB Center)
Mar 15: Boise, ID (Morriston Center)
Mar 16: Reno, NV (Grand Sierra)
Mar 17: Santa Barbara, CA (Arlington Theater)
Mar 18: Los Angeles, CA (Microsoft Theater)
