'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Gives Emotional Update on Father-In-Law's Cancer Battle

Witney Carson is cherishing every moment she has with her family.

The 24-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro gave an emotional update on her father-in-law, Kevin McAllister, who has been battling cancer for almost two years. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Carson shared a picture of herself and her husband, Carson McAllister, sitting next to Kevin.

"We are devastated to share that Kevin's body is no longer able to tolerate treatment," the heartbreaking note began. "He's on hospice and we are just cherishing every moment we have with him. Thank you for all the prayers."

"As unbearable as this is, we are thankful for the time we have had with him and know God needs him in heaven," she concluded.

In December, Carson announced that she would be pulling out of the DWTS winter tour to be by her husband and family's side during this hard time.

"My sweet father-in-law has been dealing with pancreatic cancer for the last year and a half. A few days ago he was having stomach issues & was unable to keep anything down," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "His doctors decided to do an exploratory surgery to find the problem, which we thought was just a minor issue. Unfortunately, we were completely wrong. The cancer has spread throughout his entire abdomen. We are so blindsided and still in shock."

Just last week, the dancer shared a heartwarming video of Kevin spending some time with all his family.

"Forever memories with this guy. So happy & grateful I've gotten to be here with family ❤️ enjoying all the time we get with him!" she captioned the sweet clip.

Carson and her partner, Frankie Muniz, came in third place during season 25 of the ABC dancing competition. See some of their best moments in the video below.

