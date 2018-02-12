Dane Cook and 19-Year-Old Girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, Pack On PDA in Hawaii: Pic

Dane Cook and his girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor, had no issue showing major PDA during a romantic getaway to Maui!

Cook, 45, and Taylor, 19, were recently snapped kissing on the beach, where the couple enjoyed some fun in the sun. Taylor showed off her fit physique in an orange bikini, while Cook went shirtless in a pair of board shorts.

Backgrid

Cook and Taylor have been dating since last year. The two arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, according to Taylor's Instagram, and aside from hanging out on the beach, have also found time to work out together.

mahalooooooooh 🌺 A post shared by kelsi taylor (@itskelsitaylor) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

#motavacation A post shared by Dane Cook (@danecook) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:58am PST

Cook hasn't been shy about his lady love, sharing a photo of the two holding hands while on vacation.

When our vacation is interrupted by us. A post shared by Dane Cook (@danecook) on Feb 11, 2018 at 8:06pm PST

This isn't the first time Cook has been linked to a younger woman. In September 2015, Us Weekly reported that Cook was"hooking up" with Miley Cyrus, who was 22 at the time while he was 43.

