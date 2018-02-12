Dane Cook and 19-Year-Old Girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, Pack On PDA in Hawaii: Pic
Dane Cook and his girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor, had no issue showing major PDA during a romantic getaway to Maui!
Cook, 45, and Taylor, 19, were recently snapped kissing on the beach, where the couple enjoyed some fun in the sun. Taylor showed off her fit physique in an orange bikini, while Cook went shirtless in a pair of board shorts.
Cook and Taylor have been dating since last year. The two arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, according to Taylor's Instagram, and aside from hanging out on the beach, have also found time to work out together.
Cook hasn't been shy about his lady love, sharing a photo of the two holding hands while on vacation.
This isn't the first time Cook has been linked to a younger woman. In September 2015, Us Weekly reported that Cook was"hooking up" with Miley Cyrus, who was 22 at the time while he was 43.
