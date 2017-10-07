Dania Ramirez Debuts as Latina Cinderella in 'Once Upon A Time' and Fans Go Crazy

In an interview with D23, Ramirez, who is Dominican, explained that she had no idea she was auditioning for the role of Cinderella and never thought she would ever have the opportunity.

"Growing up in the Dominican Republic, this was never a role that I could have ever imagined I’d ever get a chance to play," she said. "And when I went in to audition, they didn’t tell me that I was auditioning for Cinderella…They said it was Once Upon a Time, and I knew the show and I knew it was a big deal, and they told me, 'We want to see if you have chemistry with the guy…,' with Andrew West, who was going to play Henry. So I just went in and kind of did my own thing, very raw and edgy, and I think they really responded to that because that’s the kind of Cinderella story that we want to tell."

The season seven premiere also included a great moment between Jennifer Morrison's Emma Swan, who has officially left the show as a series regular, and Colin O'Donoghue's Hook.

Watch the special moment below.