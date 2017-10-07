Dania Ramirez Debuts as Latina Cinderella in 'Once Upon A Time' and Fans Go Crazy
There's a new Disney princess in town!
Dania Ramirez made her debut as Cinderella on Friday's season seven premiere of Once Upon a Time and fans couldn't contain their excitement, including her two kids.
The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of her 3-year-old twins, son John and daughter Gaia, who had an epic reaction to seeing her as the beloved heroine.
"My favorite part of last night. #familyfirst @mygaiaaether look at those faces! Lo mejor de mi vida! Los adoro. #reasonforliving @onceabcofficial #danicas #mytwinkies," Ramirez captioned the video.
In the video you can hear one of the twins saying, "Cinderella, that's mommy. Mommy is Cinderella."
Fans of OUAT were also excited to see a Latina Cinderella on the show, cheering her on as she showed that she's no damsel in distress.
In an interview with D23, Ramirez, who is Dominican, explained that she had no idea she was auditioning for the role of Cinderella and never thought she would ever have the opportunity.
"Growing up in the Dominican Republic, this was never a role that I could have ever imagined I’d ever get a chance to play," she said. "And when I went in to audition, they didn’t tell me that I was auditioning for Cinderella…They said it was Once Upon a Time, and I knew the show and I knew it was a big deal, and they told me, 'We want to see if you have chemistry with the guy…,' with Andrew West, who was going to play Henry. So I just went in and kind of did my own thing, very raw and edgy, and I think they really responded to that because that’s the kind of Cinderella story that we want to tell."
The season seven premiere also included a great moment between Jennifer Morrison's Emma Swan, who has officially left the show as a series regular, and Colin O'Donoghue's Hook.
