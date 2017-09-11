Daniel Dae Kim May Replace Ed Skrein in ‘Hellboy’ Reboot After Whitewashing Controversy

Deadpool star Ed Skrein was initially cast in the role, but exited after backlash ensued -- in the comic books, the character is Asian.

"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts,” Skrein tweeted as the reasoning for his departure. “I feel it is important to honour and respect that. [Therefore] I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately.”