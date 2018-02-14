Danielle Herrington and Tyra Banks Step Out in Matching Styles for 'Black Panther' Premiere

Danielle Herrington is having the best week ever!

The 24-year-old model landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, making her the third black woman to ever grace the front of the magazine, behind Tyra Banks and Beyonce.

After telling ET that Banks -- who was the first black woman to land the cover of an SI Swimsuit issue -- was one of her "idols," Herrington got to walk the red carpet with the 44-year-old supermodel.

On Tuesday night, the women showed up to the premiere of Black Panther -- hosted by The Cinema Society and Ravage Wines -- in New York City, wearing matching black headwear and sexy black gowns.

Banks shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Herrington, along with the caption: "Princess and Queen."

The America's Next Top Model host also posted some solo selfies to show off her ensemble.

Prior to hitting the red carpet with Herrington, Banks shared a sweet message for the cover girl on Instagram. "Ladies of color, celebrating the cover! " she wrote. "From the OG to the new G, keep breaking down the barriers and inspiring the young POC, @danielle_herrington!"

During ET's interview with Herrington, she emotionally praised Banks and Beyonce for being an "inspiration."

"They are what you want to be. They are my idols and they mean so much to me because they have the best work ethic and I feel like ...sorry, I'm emotional. But that's a part of where I get my drive from," she said. "They set a really good example for my generation and I really want to set a good example like they did for the next generation."

