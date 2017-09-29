Danielle Staub Has Questions for the Girls in Her Return to ‘Real Housewives’ -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Danielle Staub is back where she belongs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The series’ original “villain” returns to the show as a “friend” for the first time in seven years on Wednesday night -- and ET has your exclusive first look. The whole cast is down in Boca Raton, Florida, for a girls getaway, and Danielle is getting to know everyone.

“I’m a little bad with outsiders, so fill me in,” she tells the show’s newest cast member, Margaret Josephs. “Do you have naughty intentions?”

Margaret laughs at that “naughty” line and continues to answer Danielle’s other queries, like why she doesn’t drink. She goes on to reveal that she does indulge in one drug, “pot puss.” She says it’s a spray she puts, well, down there to enhance intimacy with her husband.